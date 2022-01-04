MAFS: Clara Berghaus explains why she still uses Ryan Oubre’s surname on social media

Former Married at First Sight bride Clara Oubre opens up on why she hasn’t changed her last name on social media. Pic credit: @claraoubre/Instagram

Although Married at First Sight couple Clara Berghaus and Ryan Oubre were initially quiet on the details of their separation, the tea started to spill prior to Clara’s appearance on Season 14’s kick-off special.

And with the divorce drama still looming between her and Ryan, Clara clarified why she’s still using her ex-husband’s last name on social media.

Clara Berghaus explains why she still uses ex-Ryan Oubre’s surname on social media

With the storylines of Season 12 still igniting the MAFS universe, Clara clarified why she still uses the Instagram handle featuring her ex’s last name.

Clearly a question she gets often, the 27-year-old took to her Instagram stories to settle fans’ curiosities.

“Literally because Instagram won’t let me change it,” the flight attendant wrote on a screenshot showing her attempting to change her handle back to her maiden name, Berghaus.

Explaining that Oubre was the name she was verified with, “It looks like it’s here to stay,” she continued.

Clara Berghaus explains why her last name hasn’t changed on social media. Pic credit: @claraoubre/Instagram

Ryan Oubre was quiet on their divorce until the Season 14 Kick-off special

Kicking off the experiment based in Boston, Kevin Frazier and a panel of MAFS aficionados sat down to talk about the upcoming season, but not without having conversations with the previous cast.

With Clara being an invited guest to the special, it was apparent that the MAFS alum was going to open up on her recent divorce.

However, ahead of the conversation with Kevin Frazier, Ryan broke his silence on his divorce and discussed on social media how race impacted his marriage with Clara.

Typing out a 10-page statement, the former MAFS husband spoke about their differing views on culture and raising children.

Ahead of the televised special, Clara had her own post ready.

“Every story has two sides. This is mine,” Clara wrote as the caption.

Revealing she’s been to hell and back in the last 18 months, she added, “I never thought I would speak publicly about my divorce but I’ve realized that, while I don’t owe anyone any explanations, I also don’t owe anyone my silence.”

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, January 5th at 8/7c on Lifetime.