MAFS: Chris Williams is helping people in need, paying car notes, hospital bills, and rent for lucky persons

MAFS star Chris Williams is helping people in need. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight star Chris Williams is back on our radar but this time it’s for something good. After months of controversy, Chris is focusing his energy on helping others in a major way for the holiday season.

A few lucky followers got their rent and car notes paid, and even hospital bills covered all thanks to Chris. The Atlanta entrepreneur recently posted on social media that he wanted to help out a few persons in need and the touching gesture is still ongoing.

Chris is known for garnering negative attention which started with his introduction to the reality TV world during Season 12 of Married at First Sight.

He quickly became one of the most hated cast members on the show for his behavior and his actions on social media led to backlash from people.

However, people are now seeing Chris in a different light thanks to his recent initiative.

Chris Williams is helping people in need

After celebrating his 29th birthday last month– and admitting to some mental health challenges— the Married At First Sight star is turning over a new leaf by helping the less fortunate.

“I want to bless a family and pay your car note for December! Must have kids, be a single parent male or female and have a need!” wrote Chris on Instagram.

After sharing the post people took to his comment section to share their needs in hopes of being chosen.

Others also expressed their desire to partner with Chris in his initiative and soon enough the MAFS star revealed that he would be helping more people.

Chris Williams pays hospital bill and car notes for people in need

The Married at First Sight star is often known for controversy but this time around it’s his good deed that’s garnering attention.

On Thanksgiving day he shared more good news with his followers.

“Happy Thanksgiving! Be blessed! I am thankful for all of you, all!” he wrote on Instagram. “We have paid 3 people’s car notes, a hospital bill and we are picking a person to pay their rent.”

It seems the MAFS star picks the lucky individuals based on their heartfelt stories and while he didn’t post those who profited from his kind gesture, he did share one of the messages that touched his heart.

One person told Chris that she was a single mother of three who lost her only son to cancer. “So I only have two girls with me. I am in between jobs trying to make ends meet for me and my kiddos,” she wrote.

In response, Chris told the woman that he would pay her January rent and told his followers, “This made me emotional.”

Do you think this kind gesture means Chris Williams has turned over a new leaf?

Married at First Sight Season 14 premieres Wednesday, January 5th, at 8/7c on Lifetime.