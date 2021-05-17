MAFS: Chris Williams’ ex-fiance Mercedes breaks her silence about miscarriage after season finale

Chris Williams’ ex-fiancee, Mercedes Myrick, breaks her silence following the season finale. Pic credit: Lifetime

Only days into the expertly crafted marriage, one new bride had to deal with something that had never been encountered in Married at First Sight history — a pregnant ex-fiancee.

What should’ve been a romantic honeymoon in Las Vegas turned into heated exchanges between cast members and the revelation of a baby on the way.

Despite all of this, Paige Banks was committed to the unique social experiment and still choose to give her new husband, Chris Williams, a shot.

Since the unprecedented season finale, Chris Williams’ ex-fiancee Mercedes Myrick broke her silence about the miscarriage that she faced this season.

Decision Day almost ended in undecided

After what felt like a long season of breakups and makeups, fans got the break they needed from Paige and Chris after they called it quits one month into marriage.

While most fans thought Decision Day would’ve been an easy answer, Chris did what he did all season, dropped another bomb right in front of the experts.

“I didn’t want to tell you like this. I wanted to call you and tell you, but Mercedes, she had a miscarriage,” Chris revealed on the season finale.

Continuing to put Paige in a difficult position, he explained, “Outside of day one, I felt like things were heading down the right track. It makes you think, “What if there was no pregnancy?”

Although Chris tried to tell the experts they were “undecided” about their decision, viewers cheered as Paige gained the strength to choose divorce.

Chris Williams’ ex-fiancee Mercedes breaks her silence

With the bombshell being revealed on the highly anticipated season finale, fans went as far as accusing his ex-fiancee of not being pregnant in the first place.

With filming wrapped up, Chris’s ex-fiance Mercedes took to Instagram to finally break her silence on the intimate moment.

“Since it’s out there and the season is over, my miscarriage was a very personal and tragic matter that I did not want shared on national tv but ratings right?”

Addressing the viewers that challenged the legitimacy of her pregnancy, she wrote, “And for anyone who questioned it y’all can go hell respectfully.”

Giving an update on her mental state since then, she added, “It was last year and I’m doing much better thank guys.”

The reunion returns this week

This week, the cast reunites months after Decision Day. Since then, marriages have ended and others have flourished.

Fellow Atlanta couples Erik and Virginia and Vincent and Briana have also announced they are the latest couples to join the self-shot, spin-off Couples Cam.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.