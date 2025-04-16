MAFS’ Camille and Thomas discuss his Season 18 cheating revelation

Camille Parsons and Thomas McDonald are the lone wolves of Season 18, the only couple still married after the eight-week experiment.

Their situation mirrors that of another successful Married at First Sight pairing from Nashville.

If you guessed Nicole and Chris Thielk, you’d be right.

The Season 16 alums, now married for over two years, sat down with Camille and Thomas to discuss the latest season.

The MAFS stars talked about how they’ve transitioned from their TV marriage to the real world, plus another touchy subject.

One of the hot topics was Thomas’ past and how they were able to stay on track after his cheating revelation.

Camille and Thomas open up to MAFS Season 16 couple Nicole and Chris

For the most part, Camille and Thomas’ MAFS journey was a smooth one, and no one was surprised when they opted to stay married.

The same can be said for Chris and Nicole, who had some bumps along the way but nothing bad enough for them to call it quits.

Camille, however, found out something on her wedding day that took her by surprise —Thomas’ admission that he had cheated in a prior relationship.

MAFS viewers urged Camille to run after the surprising revelation, but the 32-year-old did no such thing.

“I’m going to bring up the cheating situation. I honestly think you both handled it so well,” said Nicole. “From that moment, I really was sold on you two.”

Camille said she went into the show with an “open-minded approach” and knew that her husband had a life before her.

So, when she was told about Thomas cheating in a past relationship, she needed to hear his side of the story before making a rash decision.

“It wasn’t ideal to hear that right out the gate, but there’s just always context to everything,” she reasoned.

“It’s a part of my life, and it happened,” added Thomas. “We all make mistakes. We all make bad decisions, but it’s about the growth, so I try to grow as a person.”

Camille and Thomas have blended their families

MAFS Season 18 just ended, but the show was filmed long before that, which means Camille and Thomas have been together for over a year.

Admittedly, it’s been smooth sailing for the couple, who revealed that merging their lives has been nothing but positive.

“We really work well together,” confessed Thomas. “It’s been, you know, a really pleasant situation.”

The couple has also seamlessly blended their friend groups and, most importantly, their families, something Camille has always pictured for her marriage.

“That was super important,” confessed the Season 18 bride.

“Family is so big, and that’s kind of how I always envisioned marriage to be, just a blending of families.”

Check out Camille and Thomas’ interview with Chris and Nicole below.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus on Lifetime.