MAFS: Briana and Vincent continue their love story as they celebrate 2 years of marriage

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales have come a long way since meeting as strangers at the altar.

The Married at First Sight stars are now the only couple from Season 12 who are still together and enjoying the married life.

The two were fan favorites during their season thanks to their open communication and obvious chemistry. So, it was no surprise when they both wanted to stay together on Decision Day and keep their relationship going.

They’ve mostly kept their relationship private. However, recently, they’ve both become more active on social media where they’re sharing updates on their lives with fans.

Now, two years later, they are living in Atlanta, expecting a baby, and falling more in love with one another as time passes.

As they continue to fill the pages of their love story, Briana and Myles are taking time out to celebrate every milestone, including their anniversary.

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales celebrate their anniversary

In a short video posted on Instagram, Briana gave a special shoutout to her husband on their second wedding anniversary.

The video showed highlights from their day together which included Vincent bringing his wife a bouquet of roses, the couple enjoying dinner at a restaurant, and the two of them posing together to capture the moment.

In her caption, Briana wrote, “Happy Anniversary. 2 years has flown by! Started off marrying as strangers to now preparing to bring a precious little baby into the world!”

She ended her post saying, “Our love story continues.”

The couple has begun to share more of their lives with their fans online and has been transparent about how marriage is going for them.

It appears they still have their strong communication skills and continue to put in the effort to make their relationship work.

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales share the gender of their baby

Earlier in the summer, Briana and Vincent revealed they are expecting their first child together. Their announcement brought out congrats from fans and multiple MAFS alums as well.

Recently, they two discovered the gender of their unborn baby and decided to share the news with their followers. They posted a video to reveal they are expecting a baby girl.

Their baby announcement came just weeks after Season 11 couple Woody and Amani welcomed their first child. They had a son whom they named Reign.

With the birth of their Briana and Vincent’s baby, there will be 11 babies born to MAFS couples. The show is now in its fifteenth season with another season already in the works.

