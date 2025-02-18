MAFS’ Beth Bice has photos to backup abuse claims against Jamie Thompson

Beth Bice is growing more frustrated with her ex-husband Jamie Thompson amid allegations he hasn’t been paying his divorce settlement.

This is the second time in the past few weeks that Beth has put her ex on blast for not holding up his end of their agreement.

Now she’s referencing the allegations she made about him giving her two black eyes before their split.

The Married at First Sight alum trauma dumped on her social media followers and revealed that she has photos to prove her claims against him.

Meanwhile, she’s still waiting for Jamie to pay her back the money he agreed to pay when they signed off on their last set of documents.

Beth also bashed her ex for playing the good guy on social media despite his actions behind the scenes.

MAFS’ Beth Bice puts Jamie Thompson on blast for refusing to pay legal fees

Beth had a lot to get off her chest after another financial hiccup at the hands of Jamie. So she took to TikTok with a video about his latest antics.

“Trauma dump 2.0! How do you heal from this #divorce #marriedatfirstsight #traumatok,” the MAFS alum captioned the post.

Beth revealed that she recently paid more lawyer fees because Jamie did not pay his half as per their agreement.

“Maybe I’ll just put those documents next to the photos I have of your handiwork,” said Beth, pointing to her eyes in the clip. “What you did to my eyes and stuff cause they’re pretty intense.”

Beth slams Jamie for his behavior

During her two-minute trauma dump, Beth blasted her ex and accused him of “lying to the public about filing for divorce.”

She didn’t go into detail about that but hinted that she got the short end of the stick in their pricey divorce.

The MAFS alum noted that he got a fully furnished house, a car, and lots of money to fall back on.

Jamie was the one who announced their separation back in April of 2023, and a few months later, he shared that he had filed for divorce.

He remained relatively quiet during divorce proceedings, even refusing to acknowledge his ex-wife’s abuse claims.

However, it seems Beth has receipts to back up everything she said, and we’re waiting for her to drop them once and for all.

Before ending her video, the red-haired beauty expressed disappointment in Jamie’s behavior.

“How can somebody do this to me then still show their face to the public and not even acknowledge this is even happening—that you’re doing this to somebody?” exclaimed Beth. “That blows my mind.”

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.