MAFS: Amani and Woody enjoy first date night since birth of their baby boy

Woody Randall and Amani Randall celebrate their first date night since becoming parents. Pic credit: Woody and Amani Randall/YouTube

Woody and Amani Randall quickly became fan favorites during Season 11 of Married at First Sight.

Their chemistry was visible early on, and it only intensified as they learned more about one another.

The couple survived the social experiment, chose to stay married, and have been basking in love ever since.

This summer, Woody and Amani celebrated a major milestone in their relationship when they welcomed their first child. Amani successfully delivered their son, Reign, and the couple shared the exciting news with the MAFS fandom.

Since then, the couple have been in full parent mode, taking little time for just themselves.

All of that recently changed though, when Woody and Amani had an exciting date night filled with good food, live music, and quality time.

Woody Randall and Amani Randall enjoy a date night

It’s been roughly two months since Reign was born. Since then, he’s gotten all his parents’ attention, as anyone might expect.

However, the Randall’s felt they were overdue for a date, so they planned a night out for just the two of them.

Amani shared a video on Instagram highlighting their date. They enjoyed tacos and margaritas at a local restaurant, then topped the night off at a Kendrick Lamar concert. Based on the footage, it looks like they were seated close to the stage and had a great view of Kendrick’s performance.

Amani commemorated the date in her caption, writing, “Date Night with The Randalls! Big thanks to my hubby for getting me out of the house! Love you, pops.”

Woody responded to his wife in the comments, saying, “I’m happy you enjoyed date night. More to come. Love you too.”

Woody comments on Amani’s post about their date night. Pic credit: @_easyaa/Instagram

How many MAFS couples have babies?

With his birth, Woody and Amani’s son joined an exclusive club. He is one of 10 babies that have come from couples on the show.

Season 1 couple Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner, Season 5 couple Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico, and Season 7 couple Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd all have two children each.

Shawniece Jackson and Jepthe Pierre from Season 7 have one daughter, Season 9’s Deonna McNiell and Greg Okotie share a son together, while Season 10 alums Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd also have a son.

Shortly after Woody and Amani welcomed their baby boy, Season 12 stars Briana Myles and Vincent Morales announced they are expecting, which will bring the total to 11 MAFS babies since the show began in 2014.

While many critics focus on the marriages from the show that don’t last, seeing these couples find love and create the families they hoped for may be the reason so many viewers continue to watch each season.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.