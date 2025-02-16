MAFS alums Woody and Amani celebrate five years of marriage

Woody Randall and Amani Aliyya continue to prove that if you are intentional about the Married at First Sight process, it can lead to happily ever after.

The couple has been living out their very own fairytale ever since they met as strangers in Season 11, and now they’re celebrating five years together.

The MAFS lovebirds are halfway to a decade of marriage, and they took to social media to acknowledge the special milestone.

Amani posted a sweet sentiment for her husband and encouraged her followers to wait for their special person.

She also gave us a bit of nostalgia with photos from their wedding and throwback images from the eight-week experiment.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Amani also shared the backstory about how they both signed up for the show and how being open to the process paid off big time.

MAFS alums Amani and Woody celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary

The MAFS fan favorites tied the knot on February 15, five years ago.

Amani took to Instagram to spread the love on Valentine’s Day in anticipation of her anniversary.

“Tomorrow is our 5th wedding anniversary and I really am in my feels about it. (The best kinda feels),” she wrote.

Amani reflected on where she was five years ago, noting that she was in her apartment packing for her honeymoon days after marrying a stranger.

Interestingly, Amani and Woody’s journey to join MAFS happened similarly; both were told about the New Orleans casting by their best friends.

“Now, we’re celebrating Valentine’s Day together with our two beautiful sons. I’m really in awe at this life we’ve created through crazy faith 😩😭,” Amani professed.

Before ending her post, the mom of two shared some words of hope for her followers.

“For anyone waiting for their person, I hope love finds you open. You deserve the sweet kinda love that makes you glad that you took a chance on love❤️.”

Woody Randall writes a sweet message for his wife

Woody started the celebration for his fifth anniversary back in January when he acknowledged 59 months with his Sweets.

Now the day has arrived, and of course, the MAFS star took to Instagram to honor the big milestone.

The carousel featured a snap of the couple rocking their Mr. and Mrs. Randall hats and other throwback photos of their five years as man and wife.

“Reflecting on our journey, I’ve learned a lot during these five years of marriage,” Woody wrote.

“We share love all the time, and it’s beautiful to see how our love is now spilling over to our sons. I adore the mother you are to them, and I cherish the wife and friend you are to me.”

Since Woody and Amani’s time on the show, the duo have continued to share their lives with fans online, giving an insight into all their special moments.

In 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, an adorable baby boy, Reign Randall.

In 2023, their second son, Rai Zahir Randall, completed their family.

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.