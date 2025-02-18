MAFS alums slam Madison and David for lying about their relationship

If you haven’t been watching Season 18 of Married at First Sight, you’ll want to tune in now as a cheating scandal rocks the franchise.

We’re not the only ones outraged by Madison Myers and David Trimble’s behavior; several alums have also been sounding off.

Some former cast members are bashing the cheating duo for their lies after seeing a teaser for the new episode.

The snippet shows the aftermath of the cast trip, where the duo proclaimed their feelings for each other.

In Episode 16, The Experts Have Questions, Dr. Pia, Pastor Cal, and Dr. Pepper sit with Madison and David.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The experts grill the twosome about how far they’ve taken their romance during their gym dates and late-night outings.

David and Madison insist that they have not had an intimate relationship, but everyone is convinced they’re telling more lies.

MAFS alums slam David and Madison for lying

A teaser for the new episode was posted online, and we spotted several familiar alums commenting.

“I caught up on the last two episodes and my heart is broken from the lies. Smh, I’m so disappointed 💔,” wrote Kirsten Grimes.

“Every time David has said you can believe whatever you want, he has been caught in a lie 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️,” added Ashley Petta.

Jamie Otis was rooting for David earlier in the season, even defending his decision to live in his parent’s basement.

However, the Season 1 alum has changed her mind about the 36-year-old.

“’I’m a man; I got needs,'” Jamie repeated mockingly. “Go back to your parent’s basement.”

Meanwhile, Henry Rodriguez is convinced the duo has something up their sleeve for Decision Day, writing, “I think they’re gonna shock us on Decision Day and say ‘yes’ to one another.”

Pic credit: @mafslifetime/Instagram

The experts grill Madison and David about their sexual relationship

David and Madison are in the hot seat in Episode 16 as they chat with the three experts.

In a recent teaser, David took the lead as he denied having an intimate relationship with Madison.

In this extended clip, the cheating bride speaks as Dr. Pia, Pastor Cal, and Dr. Pepper express doubt in their claims about not having sex.

“Well, I don’t think it’s a surprise that we were sexually attracted to each other,” says Madison. “I think there was definitely flirtation between us both.”

“What kept you from having sex?” Pastor Cal interjects.

“Because we were married,” Madison responds.

“Why should we, at this point, believe that you’re being honest?” Pastor Cal asks the duo.

“You guys can believe whatever you want,” David retorts. “I can’t make that judgment for you guys.”

Do you think Madison and David are being honest about not having an intimate relationship?

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.