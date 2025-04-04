MAFS alum Miguel Santiago goes public with his new girlfriend

Miguel Santiago is dating again, and this one seems serious.

The Married at First Sight star shared snaps from his vacation to the most romantic place on earth.

Miguel wasn’t alone on his trip to Paris, France; he was accompanied by his girlfriend, Lindsay Summer.

This is the first time the San Diego native has gone public with his relationship–opting to keep his private life off social media since his divorce from Lindy Elloway.

In 2024, he sparked romance rumors with controversial Season 15 castmate Morgan Bell after they were spotted in photos together.

The duo seemingly bonded over their villainous portrayal on the show and have kept in touch over the years.

However, Miguel and Morgan have denied any romantic connection.

MAFS star Miguel Santiago goes public with his new girlfriend

Miguel Santiago is enjoying life with his new girlfriend, and the couple recently embarked on a romantic trip to Paris.

The MAFS alum shared snaps on Instagram from his visit to see the Eiffel Tower with Lindsay and her daughter.

The trio posed for snaps, and we saw Miguel in stepdad mode during a playful moment with Lindsay’s daughter.

“We triumphed, we towered, we twirled,” he captioned the post.

They also checked out the other historical sites, including the Louvre Museum and Notre Dame Cathedral.

Meanwhile, we tried to get the scoop on Miguel’s love interest but haven’t had much luck because her Instagram page is private.

The only public details in her bio are that her name is Lindsay Summer and she lives in New York City.

However, the couple has seemingly been dating for several months because Miguel tagged Lindsay in a post from 2024.

Miguel underwent surgery in 2024

Miguel has gone through a rough couple of years since his stint on Married at First Sight.

He was diagnosed with osteoarthritis in his back, and the condition affected his quality of life.

At one point, he was unable to stand upright, and in 2024, he underwent surgery for spinal stenosis and a herniated disc.

A few months later, Miguel was steadily recovering and was feeling hopeful about the future.

Miguel wrote, “Getting healthy again, a new job, and a new relationship are all things to be happy about, but I feel truly blessed being able to enjoy fitness free of injury.”

“Finally getting my dream job and falling for one of the coolest and most exciting souls ever,” he added.

