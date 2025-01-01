MAFS alum Lindy Elloway was ‘traumatized’ and ‘fully suicidal’ after doing the show

Lindy Elloway got real about her experience on Married at First Sight, confessing that she was “fully suicidal” after participating in the series.

She was matched with Miguel Santiago during the show’s 15th season, filmed in San Diego.

The couple started on a good note, but as the season progressed, viewers weren’t happy with Miguel’s treatment of Lindy.

Nonetheless, the couple stayed together on Decision Day and tried to make their marriage work away from the TV cameras.

However, in 2023, the duo announced that they were getting divorced, becoming the final Season 15 couple to call it quits.

“I am so happy to be closing this chapter of my life and start prioritizing myself,” Lindy noted in her announcement.

During a recent interview, she reflected on doing the eight-week marital experiment and confessed that after the season ended, she and Miguel were “traumatized” by the experience.

Lindy Elloway admits to being ‘fully suicidal’ after appearing on MAFS

Lindy found a safe space to share her feelings, chatting with 90 Day Fiance star Statler Riley, who knows all too well how reality TV can affect your mental health.

The MAFS alum explained what happened to her and Miguel, noting they were “so traumatized after the show.”

“We were vegetables and hermits for months,” she continued. “We didn’t do anything; we just hid– He [Miguel] went down a dark Reddit rabbit hole.”

Regarding how much her mental health suffered as a result, Lindy revealed, “I was suicidal, like fully suicidal. It was so scary. I was really unwell.”

The 31-year-old reasoned that she got a good edit on the show, and the experience still did a number on her mental health, so she could only imagine how bad it would be if things had played out differently.

Lindy spent thousands of dollars on therapy

The MAFS star aired her gripes about the show, slamming the series for not providing “licensed therapists” for the cast to speak with in confidence.

Instead, the newlyweds are advised to open up to the producers.

After her time on the show, Lindy required therapy, and during the interview, she admitted to asking MAFS for financial help.

“They paid for four sessions, which is generous; no other show does that,” said Lindy.

However, it wasn’t enough, as Lindy reasoned that with four sessions, you’re just starting to establish rapport with your therapist.

Admittedly, she asked for more assistance and said they chipped in for one or two more sessions, which still wasn’t enough.

“You need like a couple of years,” said Lindy. “I spent thousands of dollars on therapy.”

Check out Lindy’s interview below.

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.