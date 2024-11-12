MAFS alum Lindsey Georgoulis ties the knot after pregnancy announcement

Here’s hoping that the second time will be the charm for Lindsey Georgoulis, who just married her longtime beau, Ray Hora.

The Married at First Sight alum posted photos from her special day on social media and proudly shared her new name.

It’s been an exciting year for Lindsey and her now-husband Ray, who are expecting their first child together.

Lindsey shared the pregnancy news in October, declaring, “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

However, we suspect she’s a little happier today after officially marrying Ray and becoming Mrs. Hora.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Lindsey and Ray’s little bundle of joy is expected in 2025.

Pregnant MAFS alum Lindsey Georgoulis is married

It’s official: Lindsey is a married woman once again, and she shared the news with her Instagram followers along with the stunning wedding snaps.

“Call me wifey. Mrs. Hora, if you’re nasty,” she exclaimed in the caption. “@edeneventdesigns handled all the florals and decorations and knocked it out of the park!”

The first snap in the carousel showed the happy bride and groom as they leaned in for a selfie after becoming man and wife.

The MAFS Season 15 alum also shared a behind-the-scenes photo in her white, strapless wedding dress while holding a colorful bouquet, seemingly before walking down the aisle.

Lindsey and Ray’s wedding photographer shared some amazing photos from the event, giving us a behind-the-scenes look at the other aspects of their special day.

The post showed the happy bride posing for photos outside with her bridal party dressed in vibrant colors, including the flower girl in an adorable fushia dress.

Meanwhile, the groomsmen mirrored the groom in blue suits and yellow ties.

The couple’s wedding was held at the Grand Bay Hotel in Redwood City, California.

Lindsey is enjoying her pregnancy as her due date approaches

The MAFS alum has a lot going on this year, including her pregnancy, with her baby boy expected in the next few months.

Lindsey has admittedly been enjoying her pregnancy, and she recently posted a video showing off her growing baby bump.

In the short video, the glammed-up mama rocked a fitted black dress as she snapped a mirror selfie while rubbing her belly.

“More than halfway,” Lindsey told her Instagram followers, adding, “I can’t wait to meet our son.”

“Things I love about being pregnant: my migraines have disappeared; I am literally creating life🤯,” wrote Lindsey in her post. “Ray is the best partner I could ever ask for, the skin, and so much more.”

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.