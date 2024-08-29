MAFS alum Lauren puts Orion on blast for refusing to sign divorce papers

Orion Hunter hasn’t changed much since we last saw him on Married at First Sight, and his behavior has become a point of frustration for his wife, Lauren Good.

Lauren reached out for advice on social media, telling her followers that Orion has refused to sign their divorce papers after several months.

One would think that Lauren and Orion would be the first couple to finalize their paperwork since they were the first couple to call it quits on the show.

Kicking off what would arguably be the worst season in the show’s history, Orion angered and confused fans when he asked his wife for a divorce immediately after their honeymoon.

While Orion didn’t want to be married, he wanted to be on camera and made sure to attend all the cast events during filming.

When the cameras were rolling, he attempted to reconcile things with Lauren, who eventually realized it was all for show.

After several attempts to make nice, she finally lost her patience, and things have been tumultuous ever since.

MAFS alum Lauren Good slams Orion Hunter for refusing to sign off on their divorce

Lauren wants to put her short-lived marriage behind her once and for all, but Orion is being difficult.

The frustrated MAFS alum initially posted the message on her Instagram Story asking for advice, but it has since been shared on Reddit.

“Anyone have advice for getting divorce paperwork signed by a person who wanted to be divorced ever so badly but now won’t sign papers,” questioned Lauren.

She threw shade at Orion by adding the hit song Scrubs by TLC to express her feelings about her ex.

The Season 17 star expressed frustration in the post, noting that she took care of everything related to the divorce and that “all he has to do is sign some s** so it can be filed and the mediator can do his job.”

Will Orion and Lauren get divorced before 2025?

That’s what the MAFS star jokingly asked after airing annoyance that Orion is dragging his feet with the paperwork.

Lauren posted a screenshot, which noted she had just sent another message to Orion asking him to sign the divorce papers.

She added some humor in the text, listing all the possible options Orion might take.

“Will he ignore me? Will he sign the papers and file? Will I be divorced before 2025?” wrote Lauren. “Find out on the next episode of This Some Bulls**t.”

