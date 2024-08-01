MAFS alum Erik Lake and wife Logen expecting their first child

After over a year of trying and failing to conceive, Married at First Sight alum Erik Lake and his wife, Logen Lake, finally received happy news.

The couple is expecting their first child, and they quickly took to social media to share the special moment with their supporters.

Logen has been very open about her fertility issues, sharing one disappointing update after another over the past few months.

The blonde beauty has endured a few rounds of IVF, and earlier this year, she told Instagram followers their embryo transfer had failed.

Despite several disappointing attempts to start their family, the pair kept hope alive that they would one day conceive.

That day is finally here, and the couple’s Instagram followers are celebrating with them.

MAFS Season 12 star Erik Lake is about to be a dad, and his wife, Logen, shared the happy news on social media.

A video posted on Instagram showed the couple at the beginning of their latest IVF treatment and clips of them sharing the pregnancy news with their loved ones.

“We’ll be adding a little more love to our family this Valentine’s Day! We finally get to share that Baby Lake is due February 2025! 💕,” wrote Logen in the post, noting that she’s 10 weeks pregnant.

“We get to officially ‘graduate’ from IVF to my ‘normal’ OB. Which means no more fertility meds for the first time in over a year!! 🥳,” added the blonde beauty.

Erik and Logen get support online after sharing pregnancy news

The couple thanked their family for sticking by them through the hard journey, noting, “Erik and I will never forget all the happy and sad tears our families have shed alongside us.”

“You guys are the reason we made it through. Thank you for all of your love and support during this process.”

Logen has also brought her 13,000 Instagram followers along for the ride during her grueling infertility journey. So, it’s no surprise that she’s getting overwhelming support online after finally having some good news to share.

“Oh my goodness 😍🥺 My heart is bursting with joy for y’all! God is so faithful ❤️ Congratulations!! No one is more deserving!” wrote a commenter.

“OMG!!!!!! YES!!! I am so happy for you two! blessings and blessings upon blessings! 🥹 congratulations!!!” said someone else.

Pic credit: @logen_lake/Instagram

One user wrote, “this post brought tears to my eyes!!! Ive been following your journey & I am so excited for the two of you!!! Congratulations!”

Another added, “Best news ever! i am thrilled for you you both! congratulations!!! ❤.”

