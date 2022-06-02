MAFS alum Doug Hehner shares appreciation post for wife Jamie Otis, admits marriage isn’t easy

Married at First Sight star Doug Hehner shares series of clips from his and Jamie Otis’ unique marriage. Pic credit: @doughehner/Instagram

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are the longest-standing couple within Married at First Sight.

Jamie and Doug have been through many ups and downs since marrying on the first season of MAFS but have remained strong and even expanded their family with adorable children.

Recently, Doug showed love to Jamie while acknowledging the challenges of marriage.

Doug Hehner says marriage with Jamie Otis is ‘always worth it’

Doug Hehner took to Instagram to share a compilation video featuring several kisses he shared with his wife Jamie Otis during their various travels.

Audio over the video stated, “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again – life moves pretty fast. You don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

Doug captioned the post, “Marriage isn’t always easy, but with you, it’s ALWAYS worth it.💯I committed to you when I didn’t even know your name and I’ll stay committed to you for the rest of my life.❤️ Not because of a piece of paper or the ring I wear on my left hand, but bc of who YOU are!”

Doug concluded his caption by expressing hope that their family will include another little one in the future. Doug wrote, “I love the life we have made and the family we are growing…I’m praying God will bless us with another mini-you to carry around on our hikes 🙏 ..I have faith we’ll have another set of baby feet in our home soon!🙏❤️.”

Jamie Otis appreciated Doug’s thoughtful post and commented, “Awww Douglas! This is the SWEETEST.”

Doug Hehner’s post resonates with followers

Doug’s post about the trials and triumphs of marriage was relatable for many of his followers.

One commenter wrote, “Yes! Not always easy but always worth it! Learning to communicate our needs have been the game changer for us!”

Doug responded, “us too!”

Another commented, “Completely understand!! It’s hard at times and wouldn’t have it any other way!! He knows me better than myself at times. I know there is another baby in the future. How about when I was writing it auto typed brother. Hmm foreseeing lol.”

Doug replied to the comment and revealed, “haha I wouldn’t mind another boy.”

Time will tell if Jamie and Doug welcome another child into their family.

