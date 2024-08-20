MAFS alum Briana Myles responds to claim she’s having twins

Briana Myles is inching closer to giving birth for the second time, but is she keeping a secret or two about her pregnancy?

That’s the speculation that was recently made online after she shared snaps from her baby shower.

The Married at First Sight alum responded to one of her followers who saw her growing baby bump and reasoned that she was having twins.

Briana and her husband Vincent Morales have been very open on social media, documenting all the steps of their second pregnancy journey.

The couple, who are already parents to a two-year-old daughter, Aury Bella, shared the news in April that they were expanding their family.

Baby number two is expected in the fall of 2024, and the pair recently found out they were having a boy.

However, one Instagram user threw out an accusation that there might be two babies on the way for the Season 12 stars.

Are MAFS alums Briana Myles and Vincent Morales having twins?

The pregnant MAFS star posted photos from her baby shower on Instagram, and one of her followers speculated about her growing baby bump.

“I think she’s having twins.😍” wrote the commenter.

However, Briana didn’t waste any time putting the kibosh on that claim, quickly responding, “I think she’s not 😂.”

Meanwhile, the photos that sparked those claims featured Briana in a white, strapless dress posing with her hubby, Vincent, and her loved ones at her baby shower.

“We can BEARLY WAIT to meet you baby boy!” Briana captioned her post.

The MAFS star also thanked her family and friends in the post.

“Incredibly grateful for all of the love in celebration of our baby’s arrival! Thankful for everyone who celebrated our little fam bam,” she wrote.

Briana will be doing a home birth for her second child

The MAFS alum has been sharing plenty of pregnancy updates with her followers.

Vincent and Briana recently brought cameras along for a routine check-up and ultrasound to see their baby boy.

In a family vlog posted on YouTube, the couple revealed that they have a different birth plan for baby number two.

This time, Briana is opting for a home birth after an unpleasant experience while giving birth to her first child via C-section at a hospital.

“A few of my friends have had water births or just home births in general and because you’re in your own environment you’re able to labor how you want to labor,” explained Briana.

“Being at home makes it more comfortable for you,” she added.

