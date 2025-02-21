MAFS alum Anthony D’Amico makes an honest admission about his marriage

Anthony D’Amico and his wife, Ashley Petta, are among the few Married at First Sight success stories.

However, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the couple.

While answering fan questions about his relationship, Anthony shared his thoughts on whether he and Ashley would have persevered during the hard times without MAFS.

The dad of two reflected on their challenging first year, explaining that if they had only been dating during that time, they might not have ended up getting married.

We witnessed some of Anthony and Ashley’s communication issues when they tied the knot as strangers in Season 5, but it was nothing they couldn’t work through.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Ultimately, the couple chose to stay married and are still together today. But was it the MAFS process that kept them from walking away?

Would Anthony D’Amico and Ashley Petta still be together if not for MAFS?

Ashley received a relationship question from a curious commenter during an Instagram Q&A, but she passed on the question to her husband.

“Do you think if you met Anthony at an event you would have still had a connection?” asked the Instagram user.

“Anthony‘s response 🤣,” noted Ashley, adding a photo of him behind the wheel.

“I honestly have no idea,” admitted Anthony. “But if I had to say, I’d probably say we wouldn’t have gotten married.”

The Season 5 alum explained, “Maybe we would have dated but we did struggle in the first year or so. So would we have stuck it out if we weren’t married, who knows 🤷🏼‍♀️?”

Q&A with Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico. Pic credit: @ashleypetta/Instagram

Anthony and Ashley are the only Season 5 couple still married

Despite how things might have turned out had they not met on Married at First Sight, they did, and that’s all that matters.

The couple has a lot to be proud of. They have been together for over eight years and are the only Season 5 couple still married today.

Ashley and Anthony’s lives have changed drastically since leaving the show; they are now parents to two beautiful girls.

Their daughter Mila turned six on January 12, and their youngest, Vaeda, celebrated her fourth birthday on February 3.

However, the MAFS alums were not done adding to their brood and they recently shared a cute announcement introducing the world to their new addition.

In a video posted on Instagram, they announced, “Baby #3 is a fur baby!”

“Everybody meet Franky!” Anthony noted on Instagram.

“I surprised the family when they came back from Florida with little Morkie! He’s so cute…and a little feisty! Our puppy journey had begun 🐶.”

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.