MAFS alum Amani Aliyya defends Briana Myles against criticism over home birth

Pregnant Briana Myles has decided on a home birth for her baby boy, and critics have plenty to say about that.

The Married at First Sight alum has been responding to negative comments on social media, and her bestie Amani Aliyya also has her back.

Amani posted a PSA on her story with a shady message for the critics as she defended Briana’s decision.

Meanwhile, Briana is set to give birth any day, having passed the 38-week mark.

She recently posted an update for her followers, noting that she’s still pregnant and tired as she patiently waits for her baby boy to arrive.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In the meantime, Briana is doing a lot to prepare for her first home birth, and she took her 268,000 Instagram followers along for the ride, although she’s likely regretting that after seeing the comments.

Briana Myles claps back at MAFS critics as she gets ready for a home birth

The pregnant MAFS star recently shared a video on Instagram.

“Birth prep with me!” she captioned the post. “We’re planning a VBAC (vaginal birth after cesarean) …at home…after having a myomectomy.”

In the video, Briana showed followers her daily routine of doing squats, hydrating, taking daily vitamins, and more.

Briana also noted that she’s done extensive research, spoken to healthcare professionals, and found the best birth team in preparation for the home birth.

However, that didn’t stop the social media doctors from chiming in with their opinions.

Briana responds to online critics as Amani Aliyya comes to her defense

The comment section quickly filled up with people expressing concern over her decision to do a home birth.

“as a labor & delivery nurse who’s seen it all, I just couldn’t see this post and not comment,” wrote an Instagram user. “You have so many risk factors that you should give birth in a hospital.”

“I understand the fears of others, but I’ve chosen to go a different route,” Briana responded, noting that she was confident in her decision.

“Girl… a VBAC at home?” exclaimed someone else. “VBACS are supposed to have monitoring the whole time bc of the risk of uterine rupture. Did your dr ok this??”

“VBACs are done at home all the time, and mine will be monitored,” the MAFS star responded. “The risk of uterine rupture from a c-section is less than 1%.”

Pic credit: @blmyles/Instagram

Meanwhile, Briana’s friend, Amani, saw the criticism, and she took to her Instagram Story with a message.

“Good morning to everybody except you h**s that’s in Briana’s comments telling her what she needs to be doing with her body,” said Amani in the video. “Good morning to everybody else.”

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.