MAFS alum Amani Aliyya claps back at mom shamers

Amani Aliyya is clapping back at mom shamers who’ve been criticizing her for breastfeeding in public.

The Married at First Sight star has received messages from social media users who’ve taken issues with her actions.

The mom of two put a few critics on blast in a recent post, airing their judgemental comments for her 393,000 followers to see.

Amani felt it was the perfect time to change the negative conversation into something positive as she celebrates Black Breastfeeding Week.

The soft-spoken reality TV personality is not one for rude clapbacks, and she even concealed the perpetrators’ user names despite posting their comments.

However, Amani is challenging people to take the high road instead of choosing to criticize when they see a breastfeeding mama.

MAFS alum Amani Aliyya puts social media critics on blast

Amani posted several snaps on Instagram that showed her spending time with her two sons, including one breastfeeding nine-month-old, Rai.

“I’m building Kings from my body! 👑 Happy black breastfeeding week! I’m feeling more in the groove lately in my 2nd breastfeeding journey,” she captioned the post, in part.

While the MAFS star enjoys sharing her motherhood journey online, her comments often attract unwanted opinions.

“Imagine seeing a cute baby smiling and showing off his new teeth. Now imagine asking that mom if she’s suddenly gonna stop feeding her baby now,” stated Amani.

“Imagine seeing a cute baby that is eating on a flight. Now, imagine asking that mom to throw a blanket over the baby’s head because someone might see,” she added.

Amani shares screenshots of rude comments from mom-shamers

Those scenarios mentioned in her caption were not made up, and Amani posted the evidence in her slide.

A commenter asked, “Are you still nursing with all them teeth.”

“Yes mama, teeth don’t stop the show,” Amani responded.

Another critic wrote, “I think you should cover yourself in public,” and others agreed.

“Nothing wrong with breastfeeding… but I think you should have dignity when you’re doing it…” a social media user told Amani.

Someone else reiterated the sentiment, stating, “Amani needs to cover up while breastfeeding,” adding that if the mom of two can’t do that, she needs to bring a bottle to feed the baby.

Meanwhile, Amani had a stern message for the critics before ending her post.

“If you see a breastfeeding mama, you have a few options,’ she wrote, ” 1) Say nothing. 🙃 2) Say nothing and smile. 3) Tell her that she’s doing a great job because this job is tiring enough.”

“Let’s remember that some thoughts are inside thoughts. But also, fix your inside thoughts. 🙃,” she added.

