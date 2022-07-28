MAFS: Alexis says Justin was ‘annoying’ on Hinge dating app

Alexis and Justin were matched on Married at First Sight Season 15 in San Diego. Pic credit: Lifetime

Alexis and Justin’s marriage has been hot and heavy at the start of Married at First Sight Season 15.

Despite their chemistry, the pair wasn’t always smitten with one another.

Alexis and Justin revealed they weren’t complete strangers as they had previously matched on the Hinge dating app.

However, the couple’s dating app exchange didn’t lead to anything, as Alexis rejected Justin.

Recently, Alexis appeared on Married at First Sight: Afterparty, where she detailed her history with Justin.

Alexis explained why she never gave Justin a chance when they matched on Hinge.

Alexis admits she found Justin annoying before their marriage

On Afterparty, Keisha noted how vocal Justin has been about his attraction to Alexis, and she wanted to know if Alexis also has a strong attraction to her husband.

When asked whether she’s attracted to Justin, Alexis replied, “I entered this experiment like everyone else, open to the fact that someone might not be my type, so in this moment, I’m getting with the program. He’s not my quote-unquote type, but he’s my husband.”

Keisha then pressed as she questioned, “How’d y’all match on Hinge if he wasn’t your type?”

Alexis admitted, “On Hinge, he was kind of invasive. Like he was very, like, picky. I don’t want to say annoying; he was very annoying on Hinge.”

The MAFS star wasn’t interested in Justin on Hinge, but Justin was persistent and found her on Instagram. Alexis rejected him on that social media platform, as well.

Alexis recalled on Afterparty, “Yeah, so he was in my messages a lot, and then he followed me on Instagram, and he was like ‘Hey, do you remember me? What happened to our conversation on Hinge?’ And I was like, ‘I know exactly who you are, no thank you.’”

Alexis initially thought matching with Justin on MAFS was a ‘sick joke’

With Alexis turning Justin down on two social media platforms before being matched, Keisha asked how Alexis felt when she realized the guy she rejected twice was going to be her husband on her wedding day.

Alexis revealed that she first saw Justin, she thought God was playing a joke on her.

Alexis expressed, “I felt like it was a sick joke. I was like, ‘God, you out here playing in my face.’”

Fortunately for Justin, it didn’t take long for Alexis to change her tune.

Alexis shared, “And then after a while, I was really just like, ‘We’re meant to be together.’”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.