Madison Prewett enjoys sentimental date night with Grant Troutt

Madison Prewett reflected on how far she’s come with her fiance Grant Troutt during a recent date.

Grant proposed to Madison in August after less than a year of dating, and the pair have been vocal about how thrilled they are to start building a life together.

Madison and Grant have had their fair share of critique from Bachelor Nation, with many calling the couple cringe after several of their posts on social media.

Despite the social media backlash, Madison continues to rave about her relationship with Grant.

Madison’s recent post featured a photo of Grant during their dinner date.

The restaurant was special as Madison revealed it’s the very spot their relationship started to bloom.

Madison Prewett and Grant Troutt sit in exact booth where relationship began

Madison Prewett took to her Instagram Stories to share a smiling photo of fiance Grant Troutt.

In the photo, Grant sat in a booth facing Madison with bowls of chips and salsa and menus on the table.

Madison explained the significance of the restaurant, writing, “Date night last night ending the day with where it all started. Mi Cocina on December 3rd. This exact booth. And now I’m getting ready to marry him!!!!!”

Madison Prewett and Grant Troutt stir up controversy

Madison and Grant have come under fire from the public, with many feeling the couple has an uncomfortable and forced use of AAVE, which is African American Vernacular English.

When the couple first announced their relationship on Instagram, both photo captions created a buzz and were labeled particularly “cringe.”

Grant captioned his post, “Uhhh ohhhh. Sooo kinda got something I’ve been keeping on the low low. My shawty. Madison, crazy how fast 5 months has flown by? You make me smile like nobody else. You have an infectious laughter and joy about you that is so attractive to the world. You love people fiercely. I’ve never met somebody that walks with such grace and beauty… You seek to honor God with all that you are. You inspire me to be better. I laugh hard with you and have also cried deeply with you. Been in some really awesome highs with you, and had some really hard moments too… you’re my first call through it all. You’re by my side.”

Grant continued, “I’m so glad I met you lil Madi rose🦁😋 Hand in hand. My ride or die. I’ve enjoyed every second of this ride. Could write a book on what I’ve learned from your heart, but I’ll save that for another time. For now just know, like drizzy drake said, ‘I got z’s for these other girls I’m sleepyyyy.’”

Madison’s post announcing their dating relationship also included her calling Grant the “realist G in town.”

Speaking on their first date at the Mexican restaurant, Madison shared, “It’s been special since the first date: when u forgot to open my car door because we were both so nervous, when we barely touched our quesadillas at dinner because of our deep convos and intentional questions, and then ending the night riding around listening to Drake in the car on full blast for hours. You are my best friend. My favorite hello. My hardest goodbye. There’s nobody else in the world like you. Let’s keep dreaming, vibing, serving, and loving. G&M ❤️🤞🏼

