Mackenzie McKee slams Teen Mom OG producers for making her ‘sit on a couch and cry’

Mackenzie told her fans that it’s MTV’s “loss” that she’s no longer part of the Teen Mom franchise. Pic credit: MTV

Mackenzie McKee says that it’s Teen Mom OG’s “loss” that she’s no longer affiliated with the franchise.

Teen Mom viewers were introduced to Mackenzie in 2011 when she joined the cast of 16 and Pregnant before switching to the short-lived Teen Mom 3 series, then joining the cast of Teen Mom OG in 2019 alongside her soon-to-be ex-husband, Josh McKee.

Much of Mackenzie’s storyline during her time on the show focused on her tumultuous relationship with Josh and her close relationship with her late mom, Angie Douthit, who lost her battle with cancer in 2019.

Mackenzie has voiced that she’s always felt left out when it comes to Teen Mom-related events such as the reunion shows and, most recently, the spinoffs Teen Mom Family Reunion and Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Recently, Mackenzie opened up to a fan on TikTok when they pointed out that the version her fans see on TikTok is completely different than the Mackenzie they came to know from the Teen Mom franchise.

Mackenzie recorded a TikTok video this week, and one of the comments from a follower caught her attention.

Mackenzie McKee tells fans Teen Mom OG producers made her ‘sit on a couch and cry’

“@Mackenzie Taylor on tik tok is a totally different girl than teen mom Mackenzie! & I’m here for it,” the comment read.

Pic credit: @mackenziemckee1/TikTok

Mackenzie responded, telling her fan, “Girl they made me sit on a couch and cry. I always told them [I was] funny and just film ME and let me be. Their loss.”

Mackenzie was not asked to join any of the recent Teen Mom spinoffs and earlier this year insisted that she wasn’t fired from the franchise, despite what clickbait articles were reporting.

@mackenziemckee1 That me doesn’t even exist anymore 😭 just erase it all 😩 ♬ original sound – Stefan Salvatore

The 27-year-old mom of three revealed that she was upset about the “lies” from MTV, not being included with her castmates, and said she’s “kept her mouth shut” to avoid being labeled as jealous.

Mackenzie hints at regretting her time on Teen Mom franchise

Mackenzie also told her fans that she felt “embarrassed and stupid” for liking some of the other moms, only to find out the feeling wasn’t reciprocated.

In another recent TikTok, Mackenzie implied that she has no desire to watch her old episodes when she told her fans that the former version of herself “doesn’t even exist anymore 😭,” and said to “just erase it all 😩.”

