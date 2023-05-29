Mackenzie McKee says ex Josh McKee no-showed their son’s graduation

Former Teen Mom OG star Josh McKee is being called a “deadbeat dad” after missing his and Mackenzie McKee’s son’s fifth-grade graduation.

Gannon, the eldest of Mackenzie and Josh’s three children is headed to middle school this fall, and Mackenzie shared a carousel of photos from his graduation on social media.

In the Instagram post, Mackenzie shared a pic of herself posing with Gannon as he held his Certificate of Promotion, along with some photos of them with Gannon’s friends, Mackenzie’s boyfriend, Khesanio Hall, and a video of Gannon walking up to receive his certificate.

“Just like that. I have a middle schooler. I love you Gannon boy,” Mackenzie captioned the post.

However, Mackenzie’s curious followers couldn’t help but notice someone was missing from the photos: Gannon’s father, Josh.

One of Mackenzie’s fans headed to the comments to ask, “Damn Josh didn’t even show up?”

Mackenzie responded to her fan and explained that Josh was a no-show for the milestone event.

Mackenzie McKee says her ex-husband Josh McKee ghosted their son on his graduation day

“He wasn’t here,” Mackenzie wrote. “Probably didn’t even know he graduated. But I do tell him anything that’s happening with no reply just to continue to do what’s right 🫶🏼”

Mackenzie confirmed that Josh didn’t attend their eldest son Gannon’s graduation. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

After reading that Josh ghosted his firstborn son on his big day, Mackenzie’s followers reacted in the comments section.

Teen Mom fans show Mackenzie their support, drag ‘deadbeat’ dad Josh

One of Josh’s critics penned, “helll noooo deadbeat nd ex husband terrible😢😢😢.”

Replying to the comment, another critic wrote, “My thoughts exactly!!! But he always used the excuse why he wasn’t there because of the cameras. I just don’t think he was a [present] husband or father. She put up with a lot for years she definitely tried.”

Mackenzie found support from her Instagram followers. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Another of Mackenzie’s supporters wrote that the former Teen Mom OG star doesn’t owe anyone an explanation for Josh’s absence.

“You’re an amazing mom. He’s the one missing out on his kids,” they added. “He’ll regret it one day. Your boyfriend seems like an amazing man in their life. You can tell he loves all 4 of you. ❤️”

Mackenzie and Josh split last summer, and they’re currently in the midst of divorce proceedings.

Since calling it quits after nine years of marriage, Mackenzie has spoken out about her failed relationship with Josh. She accused him of never giving her a “single penny” during their time together and, earlier this year, said she’s been unable to reach him, implying that he doesn’t see their children.

These days, Mackenzie has moved on with Khesanio, who has been a steady presence in her and her kids’ lives since her split from Josh.

For his part, Josh has stayed active on Instagram, where he’s been regularly posting shirtless selfies amid his weight-lifting journey.

Teen Mom fans bash Josh for missing Gannon’s graduation

However, his critics made sure his absence didn’t go unnoticed, and some of them shot him down in the comments of his latest gym selfie.

“Bro call your son,” wrote one of Josh’s disparagers.

Josh’s critics slammed him for missing Gannon’s graduation. Pic credit: @joshmckee28/Instagram

Another shared a snarky comment which read, “Your son graduated [elementary] school the other day…glad the gym was open though..”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.