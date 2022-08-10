Mackenzie McKee reveals why she’s no longer ‘braggin about’ not needing a man in her life

Mackenzie has been “bragging” that she doesn’t need a man, but something had her questioning if she still does. Pic credit: Life with Mackenzie/YouTube

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee is enjoying her new single status but recently questioned whether she still “needs” a man in her life.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Mackenzie and her husband, Josh McKee, split last month after nine years of marriage.

Mackenzie, who shares three children with Josh — son Gannon, 10, daughter Jaxie, 8, and son Broncs, 5 — told her fans that she wishes her ex nothing but happiness amid their split.

“Josh and I are both still young with an entire life ahead of us,” Mackenzie said in a statement last month. “And I wish nothing but peace and happiness for him and his future. Everyone has their own story, and this is mine.”

Since their split, Mackenzie has dipped her toes back into the dating pool, enjoying some wild nights out with her girlfriends.

However, amid her newly single status, Mackenzie recently questioned her previous statements about “needing a man” in her life.

Mackenzie McKee reconsiders whether she ‘needs a man’ in her life

Taking to Twitter, Mackenzie shared, “I really been braggin about ‘who needs a man’ until this morning as I sit and stare at my grass that needs mowed 🤦🏼‍♀️ I guess I’ll learn today.”

Luckily for her, Mackenzie found a solution that didn’t require her to mow the lawn. She shared a photo to her Instagram Stories just a few days later, showing her eldest son Gannon cutting the grass. She captioned the post, “My super hero.”

Taking to Twitter again a few days later, Mackenzie admitted that her life has changed drastically since splitting from Josh and living the single life in Florida while running her business and raising her three kids.

Teen Mom OG alum learning to ‘evolve’ amid split from Josh McKee

“My life is so different today than it was months ago,” Mackenzie tweeted earlier this week. “Wow it’s crazy how fast things change and how much we as humans have the ability to evolve.”

Despite receiving some backlash from people who Mackenzie says thought she might go “downhill” amid her new, “unleashed” lifestyle, the Teen Mom OG alum assured her fans and critics that she’s doing just fine.

“People see me unleashed and finally happy after years of hell ‘I’m worried you are gonna go downhill’ b***h why were you not worried when I was suicidal and being emotionally abused daily,” Mackenzie’s tweet read, confirming to her followers, “I’m good and free. Never been better in fact.”

