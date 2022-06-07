Lyndsey Windham shows off summer blonde hair and fans think it’s her BIP look

Lyndsey Windham elevates her look, and fans wonder if it’s just in time for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Pic credit: @lyndsey_windham/Instagram

Lyndsey Windham debuted on The Bachelor Season 26, where she competed for lead Clayton Echard and made lots of friends with her fellow cast mates.

With filming for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 set to begin, many women from The Bachelor Season 26 are rumored to join the cast, including Lyndsey.

Recently, Lyndsey showed off her new blonde bombshell hairstyle leading fans to think her dolled-up look was in preparation for a Bachelor in Paradise appearance.

Lyndsey Windham glows in blonde

Lyndsey Windham took to Instagram to show off her elevated hair and beauty.

While Lyndsey has always been blonde, the Bachelor Nation star switched things up by going with ashier blonde hair color.

Lyndsey smiled for the camera and shared a glowing photo with her voluminous hair cascading down. Lyndsey’s makeup looked flawless, with a full brow and glossy lips that complimented her pearly whites.

Lyndsey captioned the post, “My girl @livinghairtale getting me fresh for summer,” with a sun emoji.

Fans react to Lyndsey Windham’s fresh summer look

Lyndsey Windham’s photo was met with positivity and excitement from followers.

Fans speculated if Lyndsey wasn’t just getting fresh for summer but also perhaps getting fresh for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, where she’s rumored to appear later this fall.

Among lots of comments calling Lyndsey “gorgeous,” “beauty,” and “sunshine,” a commenter wrote, “Fresh for paradise**.”

Pic credit: @lyndsey_windham/Instagram

One commenter left island emojis, and another wrote, “Why did I think this was your announcement for paradise?!”

A commenter also wrote, “or maybe fresh for the beach??!”

It seems many fans suspect they’ll see Lyndsey as one of the many women headed to Bachelor in Paradise later this year.

Pic credit: @lyndsey_windham/Instagram

Which Bachelor Nation stars are rumored to join Bachelor in Paradise Season 8?

Reality Steve recently detailed who he has reason to believe will most likely be on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

Having stronger intel on the men of the season, fans can expect to see many franchise fan favorites.

The Bachelorette Season 17 stars Andrew Spencer and Michael Allio are rumored to appear, and The Bachelorette Season 18 star Rodney Mathews. All three of the men have a large fan base and have even had fans campaigning for them to be Bachelor at one point, so viewers will undoubtedly be excited if any of them head to paradise.

Lots of Lyndsey Windham’s fellow The Bachelor Season 26 costars are also rumored to appear, such as Serene Russell, Teddi Wright, Cassidy Timbrooks, and Genevieve Parisi, to name a few.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.