Luann de Lesseps says RHONY has more ‘staying power’ than Sex and the City and Desperate Housewives

In a new interview, Luann de Lesseps revealed that she believed her show, The Real Housewives of New York, has more staying power than other popular shows.

Luann also teased viewers that they could expect more RHONY soon.

Luann made the statement virtually on Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap.

Fans first met Luann, aka Countess De Lesseps, on Season 1 of The Real Housewives of New York in 2008. The Real Housewives of New York has ruled Bravo airwaves for 13 seasons.

Luann de Lesseps believes RHONY has more ‘staying power’ than Sex and the City and Desperate Housewives

Luann de Lesseps made some big statements on Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap. Luann did an interview virtually, and she teased that a statement from Bravo about Season 14 would come soon.

She said, “We’ve been on the air longer than Desperate Housewives, Sex and the City, I mean, yeah, New York’s got some staying power.” She continued that New York is not going anywhere.

Desperate Housewives was a cultural phenomenon that influenced Bravo’s Real Housewives series. But, Desperate Housewives only last eight seasons.

Similarly, Sex and the City told the tales of modern 30 to 40-year-old women as they navigated love and careers. SATC branched out to include movies and a reboot called And Just Like That. But the HBO hit series lasted for six seasons.

She also said she wanted to see OGs come back, including Dorinda Medley. Luann and Dorinda were close but had a falling out on the show. Dorinda recently filmed The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 with scenes at Blue Stone Manor.

Luann last starred in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which aired in November on Peacock.

Real Housewives of New York Season 13 was poorly received

Last season RHONY was a disappointment for fans. After a casting shake-up and Bravo’s attempt to include diversity in the show, the show seemed to sputter in Season 13. Bravo brought on Eboni K. Williams, a former Fox news correspondent who had no previous connection with the other women.

The ratings for The Real Housewives of New York Season 13 were the lowest ever, and viewers seemed unimpressed. Bravo canceled the Season 13 reunion, a first in Housewives history.

Bravo has not made any announcements about casting for Season 14, but fans look forward to the news.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus.