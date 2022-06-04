LPBW’s Tori Roloff talks Josiah’s birth story, sharing pregnancy news after loss

Tori answered fan questions about Josiah’s birth. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff opened up about her birth experience with Josiah and how she and Zach chose to wait to announce their pregnancy after experiencing a miscarriage.

Tori and Zach have been adjusting to life as a family of five since welcoming their third child, son Josiah, on April 30. Josiah joined big brother Jackson, 5, and big sister Lilah, 2.

Tori certainly has her hands full in the best way possible, so she hasn’t had as much free time as usual. However, she found herself “nap trapped” over the weekend and answered some fan questions during an Instagram Stories Q&A.

Tori Roloff talks son Josiah’s birth, postpartum experience

One of Tori’s curious fans wanted to know about Tori’s birth experience the third time around. “Josiah’s birth story?” they asked.

Tori revealed that the birth itself wasn’t anything to write home about: “I mean it was pretty straightforward. Lol water broke. Went in for c section. Had baby 3 hours later. Lol.” She shared, however, that her recovery was on another level compared to Jackson and Lilah’s births.

“Postpartum this time around was the wild part,” Tori shared. “We share some of it on LPBW but it was a super emotional time. I was so grateful for my mama and our docs/nurses in the hospital.”

Another one of Tori’s 1.8 million followers wrote in to ask how long she and Zach waited before announcing their pregnancy to their family. Tori admitted that suffering a miscarriage in March 2021 played a major role in when they told their family members.

Tori tells LPBW fans she waited to announce pregnancy after last year’s miscarriage

“We waited a lot longer with Josiah (I think I was 19 weeks before we really openly shared) but that was because we shared really early with our sweet angel baby and that was heartbreaking. But I told people who I love and care about and would want to rally around me no matter what.”

Tori suffered her devastating miscarriage last year while she was six weeks along in her pregnancy. During a routine ultrasound, doctors noticed there was no heartbeat, confirming the sad news.

Tori’s pregnancy will play out on Season 23 of LPBW, as she mentioned, so viewers can look forward to learning more about Josiah’s birth. In the meantime, LPBW fans are watching Zach and Matt’s feud play out after negotiations to purchase the north side of the farm turned sour.

