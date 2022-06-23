LPBW’s Matt Roloff praises son Jacob, dances a ‘happy dance’ after he solves ‘huge issue’ on the farm

Matt praised his son Jacob for taking care of a “huge issue” at Roloff Farms. Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World patriarch Matt Roloff praised his son Jacob for solving a “huge issue” recently at Roloff Farms.

Although Jacob Roloff no longer films for LPBW, he’s still an integral part of the family and does quite a bit to help around his family’s Oregon farm.

Matt Roloff is notorious for having several projects going on simultaneously, his workload seemingly never-ending.

Recently, Jacob stepped in to give his dad a hand at the farm, which had Matt doing a “happy dance.”

Matt Roloff praises son Jacob Roloff for solving ‘huge issue’ at Roloff Farms

Matt shared the story on Instagram earlier this week in a post he captioned, “When your son installs the absolute perfect shallow gutter drain… with virtually zero instructions. You dance the happy dance @jacobroloff45 with @isabelsofiarock and Mateo’ cheering him on.”

As LPBW fans know, pumpkin season is the most important time of the year at Roloff Farms, bringing in thousands of visitors each year and accounting for a big chunk of the farm’s revenue. So Jacob solving the issue means more fun because now Matt can install a train track over the former soft spot.

“I think the magic is starting to happen. This line solves a huge issue we had last pumpkin season with the train running over a soft spot in the track… now we can roll out a hard surface to Choo choo over !” Matt concluded his caption.

In the comments section, Jacob received plenty of compliments and recognition for his hard work. He was one of the first to comment, giving himself a hand with three clapping-hands emojis.

LPBW fans admire Jacob Roloff’s hard work

Roloff Farms also commented, telling Matt and Amy’s youngest son, “Looking good, @jacobroloff45.”

“That is awesome! Great job Jacob!” read a comment from an LPBW fan. “Hope it solves the problem you had with the train in that area… now what is NEXT on the list?? 👍🏻”

Praising Jacob’s efforts, another commenter wrote, “That’s exactly what you need, a self starter that see’s things and takes initiative.👍🏽”

“Great job Jacob, you are [rolling] up your sleeves & working hard!” wrote another fan. “Asking for nothing, probably happy to park your van on the land or maybe rent the DW once Dad’s moved, a simple life❤️”

The future of the farm is uncertain since Matt listed the north side for sale earlier this year. Jacob’s older twin brothers, Jeremy and Zach, both put their hats in the ring to purchase the farm, but negotiations fell through for both of them.

A real estate broker recently weighed in on the sale of the farm and the complications that have arisen among the family. “The property was offered to the kids many times before it went to market,” Juli Martin of the Oregon-based boutique agency LUXE shared.

She added, “We worked with one of Matt’s kids for about a week to try to keep the sale of the property inside the family before moving forward with putting the house on the market. It just didn’t come together on the choice of said child, who went in another direction.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.