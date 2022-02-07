LPBW’s Matt Roloff claps back at critic who accused him of not taking ex-wife Amy Roloff on trips

One of Matt Roloff’s followers said he didn’t take his ex-wife Amy Roloff on trips as he does with his girlfriend, Caryn. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World patriarch Matt Roloff set the record straight when a troll accused him of never taking his ex-wife Amy Roloff on trips the way he does with his girlfriend.

Matt Roloff and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler have been busy traveling the last few weeks.

Matt took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo dump from his and Caryn’s recent travels.

LPBW star Matt Roloff shares pics from travels with girlfriend Caryn Chandler

“These 5 photos a small slice of life these past few weeks,” Matt captioned his series of pics.

Among the photos he shared, the 60-year-old LPBW star showed off pics of himself and Caryn masked up on a flight, scenery from the window of their flight, and himself and Caryn posing amid Arizona’s beautiful red rock topography.

Most of Matt’s followers commented on the beautiful landscapes he shared and were happy to see him and Caryn enjoying themselves.

However, one follower chose to call out Matt in the comments section, telling the LPBW star, “Why didn’t you do that with your wife?”

Matt Roloff claps back at troll who accused him of not taking ex-wife Amy Roloff on trips

Matt kept his composure in response to the troll and replied, “Lol. Ok. I guess you didn’t watch #lpbw very much. We went in 2007 on camera. And you’ll just have to wait and see what happens in 2022.”

Matt referenced the trips he and Amy took with their kids while they were still married. During Season 3 of LPBW, the family took road trips to Yosemite National Park and Phoenix, Arizona.

During the earlier seasons of LPBW, viewers watched Matt and Amy tackle daily life while raising their four kids, Zach, Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob, on Roloff Farms.

In addition to their four children, Matt and Amy share six grandchildren and are expecting their seventh grandchild very soon.

Matt and Amy went their separate ways and divorced in 2016 after 27 years of marriage. Since then, Matt has been dating Caryn, a former Roloff Farms employee, and Amy has wed her longtime love, Chris Marek.

Recent seasons on LPBW have showcased how Matt and Amy have pushed through their personal issues to come together for the larger family. Although they see things very differently, it seems that Matt and Amy have finally learned how to be civil to each other, especially in front of their kids and grandkids.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.