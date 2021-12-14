LPBW’s Amy Roloff and daughter-in-law Audrey Roloff share sweet exchange reminiscing over Amy’s wedding photos

Amy Roloff and her daughter-in-law Audrey Roloff shared a special moment reflecting on Amy’s wedding photos. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff shared a sweet moment with her daughter-in-law Audrey Roloff as the two reflected on Amy’s wedding photos.

Amy Roloff and her husband Chris Marek tied the knot on Saturday, Aug. 28 on Roloff Farms in front of their closest friends and family members, as previously reported by Monsters & Critics.

Since their wedding day, Amy and Chris have honeymooned in Hawaii and are now busy visiting the newest Roloff grandchildren, Radley and Mateo.

LPBW alum Audrey Roloff shares professional pics from mother-in-law Amy Roloff’s wedding

Audrey recently shared on Instagram that Amy and Chris’ wedding photos are finally ready after months of anticipation.

Audrey shared her 10 favorite pics from the collection to share in her Instagram post on Monday, Dec. 13.

“When your mother-in-love @amyjroloff gets her wedding photos back and there are way more than 10 photos worthy of swiping through in a post😜but I am ☠️ over these ones,” Audrey captioned her post.

Among the pics that Audrey chose to share were several of her two eldest kids, Ember and Bode, as well as her nephew, Jackson Roloff.

Ember was Amy’s flower girl at the wedding and served her role alongside her cousin, Jackson Roloff, who served as the ring bearer for the ceremony.

Amy and Audrey Roloff share sweet exchange, gush over Ember and Jackson

Amy saw Audrey’s post and couldn’t help but post a comment, declaring her love for her grandchildren, Ember and Jackson.

“Love my grand-daughter Ember so much. She is a beautiful girl and my heart melt seeing her and Jackson walk down the grassy path as flower girl. Thank so much. She is amazing. Love always,” Amy told Audrey in the comment.

Audrey responded to Amy and let her know that Ember’s love is reciprocated: “@amyjroloff she loves her Mimi ‘all the way to the moon and then Hawaii and back’ repeat lots of times 😜”

Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

In addition to Ember and Jackson, Amy currently shares four other grandchildren with her ex-husband, Matt Roloff. Amy’s son Zach and his wife Tori also have a daughter Lilah and are expecting a third baby next spring.

Audrey and her husband Jeremy also share sons Bode and Radley. Jacob and Isabel Roloff recently welcomed their first child, a son named Mateo, bringing the total Roloff cousin count to six.

With Zach and Tori’s third baby expected next year, the official Roloff cousin count will be at seven.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.