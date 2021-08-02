Amy Roloff has a special question to ask her grandson, Jackson. Pic credit: TLC

In a sneak peek of the next episode of Little People, Big World, matriarch Amy Roloff has an important question to ask her eldest grandson, Jackson, ahead of her wedding.

In the clip (which you can watch below), Zach Roloff tells cameras during his confessional that his mom, Amy, is going to stop by because she has a “very important” question to ask Jackson.

Zach looked at his wife, Tori, during their interview and said they had an idea what Amy’s question for Jackson was going to be.

Amy arrived as Zach, Tori, Jackson, and Lilah were playing outside in their backyard and approached Jackson with her question.

Amy Roloff has a ‘big question’ for grandson Jackson on this week’s LPBW

“Hey there,” Amy said as she knelt to Jackson’s level, “I got a big question to ask of you.”

Amy and Jackson looked at each other up-close and intently while Amy continued, “I want you to be in Mimi’s wedding.”

“Do you know what that means?” Amy asked Jackson.

Although Jackson answered, “Yeah,” Amy wasn’t so certain that the preschooler really knew what he was getting himself into.

“Well, I don’t really expect Jackson to understand what a ring bearer is, but I’m hoping he’ll not be intimidated by all the people,” Amy confessed during her confessional.

Jackson practiced walking as Amy’s ring bearer

In the next scene, Amy handed Jackson a box, which she told him not to open yet. Amy told Jackson, “We’re going to walk first, and then I’ll show you.”

Amy Roloff let Jackson practice carrying the wedding bands. Pic credit: TLC

“So, I’m gonna go over there,” Amy told Jackson as she pointed into the distance, then continued, “and you’re going to walk to me. Okay? Don’t run, but walk.”

Amy showed Jackson how to walk slowly and in a straight line, setting the example before he took his turn.

Jackson got a smile on his face before he took off walking towards Amy, with the box in his hands.

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek’s wedding bands. Pic credit: TLC

Tori and Zach sat on the side and watched Jackson practice walking to his Mimi. Once Jackson reached Amy, she told him, “Good job! And then when you get here, guess what? You can open it,” as she showed him how to open the box and revealed two wedding bands inside.

Jackson has experience as a ring bearer already

“I mean, I hope that Jackson’s the ring bearer. I think that would be super special, and I think he’d get a kick out of it,” Tori revealed during her and husband Zach’s confessional.

Back outside, as Jackson practiced with Mimi, Tori asked him if he was ready to be the ring bearer and reminded him that he would have to do his job in front of a lot of people.

Tori also revealed that this wouldn’t be Jackson’s first time being a ring bearer. He performed the same duties at his uncle Jacob and aunt Isabel’s wedding in 2019, but it didn’t go over so well.

Tori admitted that Jackson “panicked” and didn’t love being the ring bearer for Jacob and Isabel’s wedding (although he looked super adorable).

“Hopefully, this time will be a little bit smoother,” Tori confessed to the cameras.

Amy, who said her dwarfism sometimes has its advantages when it comes to not being picky, also revealed earlier this year that her eldest granddaughter, Ember, will be a flower girl. Ember belongs to Amy’s son Jeremy and his wife, Audrey.

With less than 30 days now until Amy’s wedding, hopefully, Jackson got enough practice being the ring bearer that he’ll rock his role on the big day on the farm.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.