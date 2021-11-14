LPBW: Amy Roloff and Chris Marek are enjoying their Hawaiian honeymoon

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek are having a blast in Hawaii for their honeymoon. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff and her husband Chris Marek are having the time of their lives on their honeymoon.

Amy and Chris tied the knot on Saturday, August 28 on Roloff Farms in front of their closest friends and family members.

Their wedding special, Amy and Chris’s Happily Ever After, premiered last week and showed the newlyweds’ beautiful wedding ceremony.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Amy hinted at Hawaii as her and Chris’s honeymoon destination around Halloween.

LPBW couple Amy Roloff and Chris Marek honeymoon in Hawaii

Now, Amy has shared some pics from her and Chris’s getaway to the sunny island of Maui and told her fans they’re enjoying all that Hawaii has to offer.

Amy took to her Instagram page over the weekend to tell her 1.4 million followers, “Having a good time in lovely Maui Hawaii for our getaway. The bluest of waters, snorkeling, dolphins, drinks, seafood, sandy beaches… I could go on.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“The best part? We get to share this adventure … and many more… together. I love you Chris ♥️,” Amy concluded her post.

Among some of the pics that Amy shared were a group of gorgeous palm trees, a dolphin surfacing the water, and a cute pic of herself and Chris on a boat.

Amy’s BFF Lisa joins her and Chris in Hawaii

One of Amy’s BFFs, Lisa Dixon, is also on the island at the same time as Amy and Chris, enjoying Hawaii with her husband.

Lisa shared some pics of her own on her Instagram page and explained that she is in Hawaii to celebrate her 60th birthday at the same time Amy and Chris are honeymooning.

Pic credit: @lisardixon13/Instagram

Amy recently opened up about her and Chris’s wedding day and revealed that unfortunately, she got sick on their wedding night.

Amy explained that around 9:30 p.m. she wasn’t sure if the heat, the excitement of her wedding, or the stress of the day was getting to her, so she took a “step back” to just rest.

“But unfortunately, by the time I came out, everyone was gone, except for my family,” Amy revealed.

Amy and Chris confirmed that Matt and Caryn weren’t given a last-minute invitation to the wedding. Matt and Caryn did, however, send a thoughtful gift to the newlyweds.

Pic credit: @lisardixon13/Instagram

Amy shared, “They gave us a little gift basket. We’re very appreciative of that.”

Chris chimed in, “In the gift basket was a handwritten note [where] Matt offered to fly us to Arizona and check out their place. So we may be taking advantage of that.”

It looks like Amy and Chris have some more traveling to do when they return from their Hawaiian honeymoon.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus on TLC.