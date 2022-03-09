LPBW: Which of Matt Roloff’s three sons does he ‘prefer’ take over Roloff Farms?

Matt Roloff reportedly has a preference when it comes to which son he’d like to see take over Roloff Farms. Pic credit: Matt Roloff/YouTube

Little People, Big World patriarch Matt Roloff has reportedly made his decision when it comes to choosing which of his sons he wants to take over Roloff Farms.

Roloff Farms is a widely popular attraction in Helvetia, Oregon spanning 100 acres and attracting over 30,000 visitors annually.

Matt has been making his visions a reality on the farm since he and his ex-wife Amy first bought it in 1990. It’s also where they raised their four kids, Jeremy, Zach, Molly, and Jacob Roloff.

There has been a lot of talk among LPBW fans about which of the Roloff sons would eventually inherit the farm. Matt is 60 years old and quickly approaching retirement age.

It’s thought that Matt will spend a good portion of his retirement years in Arizona, where he and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler vacation frequently.

Which son does LPBW star Matt Roloff ‘prefer’ take over the farm?

Now, a source has come forward and according to them, Matt has already decided whether Jeremy, Zach, or Jacob will take over the reigns once his work is done on Roloff Farms.

According to The Sun, Matt prefers that his youngest son, 25-year-old new dad Jacob, take over Roloff Farms some day.

“Matt would prefer Jacob and [his] wife Isabel to take over the farm but he’s not sure they are on board at the moment,” a source told the outlet.

The source continued, “He is the youngest son, but Matt knows Jacob has potential. They are on the farm a lot, and Matt thinks this is a good way to teach him a lot of things he needs to learn.”

“Zach has also mentioned taking over the farm, and Jeremy has said in the past he would like it, so Matt is still kind of stuck on what the next steps are, but he would prefer Jacob,” they added.

The source said that Matt’s preference has nothing to do with his relationships with any of his sons. In fact, all of Matt’s children and their spouses have helped on the farm at some point, usually during their busiest time of year, Pumpkin Season.

“Matt is on good terms with all his sons, and Jeremy has been working on making the pumpkin season for visitors, but the situation of who will take over the farm is still an issue yet to be resolved.”

Jeremy, Zach, and Jacob Roloff’s plans to live on the farm

Jeremy Roloff and his wife Audrey were considering buying the farm. Last May, Audrey revealed that she and Jeremy had “put an offer” on the farm but only gave vague reasons when asked why they didn’t purchase it.

Audrey admitted there were some “curveballs” along the way and ultimately referred to her and Jeremy’s failed purchase as “the death of a dream.”

Jeremy’s twin brother Zach and his wife Tori had also considered taking over the farm, as LPBW fans watched last season. However, they’ve since changed their minds and recently relocated to Washington.

When asked whether she and Zach would be moving onto the farm, Tori simply answered, “We are not.”

Last October, Jacob’s wife Isabel Roloff shot down the idea of taking over the farm with a sarcastic response to one of her followers on Instagram. The question posed by her follower asked, “Are you and Jacob buying the 1/2 of the farm? U seem to be there a lot.”

Isabel responded, “I also go to the Thai place down the street a lot but have no plans of purchasing it.”

Time will tell which of the Roloff sons will eventually take over Roloff Farms, but it looks like if Matt gets his way, it will be Jacob.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.