LPBW: Tori Roloff shows some leg in stunning maternity photos, talks ‘wild’ pregnancy

Tori Roloff feels “beautiful in her own skin” during this pregnancy. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff feels fantastic during this pregnancy, and she wants to share her joy with her fans.

The 30-year-old mom of two is expecting her and her husband Zach Roloff’s third child soon.

Tori took to Instagram to share several photos from a recent maternity photoshoot, showcasing her growing baby bump and gorgeous hair and makeup.

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff talks ‘wild’ pregnancy

On Sunday, her first post depicted the LPBW star in a long, flowy, white gown with a slit on the left leg. Tori wore her hair down, with a braid on one side, and cradled her hand on her stomach as she looked at the ground, posing barefoot.

“Pregnancy is so wild,” Tori captioned her post. “Yesterday was such a huge growth day and I could feel it. It knocked me off my feet all day, and I woke up this morning visibly different.”

“My body changes so much during pregnancy and this one has been so much easier than my others by the grace of God. Today I woke up ready to roll again and keep going!”

“I’m thankful for hard days being few and far between. I’m thankful for being able to carry this sweet babe. And I’m thankful I’m almost done! 🤣 kind of. Also freaking thankful to @moniqueserraphotography for documenting this pregnancy!! I will basically only be posting these photos from here on out. 🙃 sorry not sorry.”

In another post on the same day, Tori shared more pics from the photoshoot and told her fans that she’s feeling beautiful these days as her bump continues to expand.

Tori Roloff shows some leg in stunning maternity photos

Tori modeled a black bodysuit this time, showing off her long legs in the pics. In her caption, she pointed out that although her photographer made everything look flawless in the snaps, that’s not always the reality on the other side of the camera.

“Two posts in one day… is that even allowed?” Tori wrote in her caption. “I have just never felt so beautiful in my own skin and can’t help but sharing.”

“Also perspective: I’m currently sitting in bed eating a chipotle burrito watching new girl. Life isn’t as glamorous as instagram makes it seem, but sometimes it’s fun to play dress up!”

Tori has been taking in this pregnancy every chance she gets. After suffering a devastating miscarriage last year, Tori and Zach were proud to announce they were expecting a rainbow baby.

Tori and Zach’s third child will join big brother Jackson, 4, and big sister Lilah, 2, and will mark the seventh grandchild for the Roloff family, joining cousins Ember, Bode, Radley, and Mateo.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.