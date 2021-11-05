LPBW: Tori Roloff proves her family is still filming despite moving to Washington — See the pic

Tori Roloff and her family are still filming for LPBW despite their move. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram courtesy of @zroloff07/Instagram

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff is still filming the show with her family and she shared a pic to prove it.

Last month, Tori announced that she and her husband Zach and their kids Jackson and Lilah moved from Oregon to Washington.

The family’s move prompted LPBW fans to wonder whether that meant they would still be filming for the show.

However, Tori eased LPBW fans’ minds when she confirmed, “still filming! can’t wait to share all the madness with everyone!”

Now, Tori has given her fans proof that she and her family are actually still filming, now from their new home.

Tori Roloff proves her family is still filming for Little People, Big World

Tori took to her Instagram Stories this week to share a pic of her kids, Jackson and Lilah, “helping” TLC’s film crew in their living room.

“We definitely have the best crew around,” Tori told her fans, along with a pic of Jackson and Lilah and a member of the film crew.

Tori proved her family is still filming for LPBW despite their move. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

In the pic, Jackson and Lilah adorably crouched next to each other, pretending to operate a camera that sat on the floor, which was pointed at a crew member, sitting on the couch nearby.

Tori added to the caption, “Jackson interviewing [TLC crew member Josh Winsor] and Lilah DPing. 🤣🤍.” DP is short for director of photography, or cinematographer, in the film industry.

Tori and Zach turned down living on Roloff Farms

Now that Tori and Zach have been settled into their new home for a few weeks, fans can expect a house tour soon.

Last month, Tori promised her fans, “As soon as we get more organized I will totally do a house tour!”

Tori and Zach’s move shocked many LPBW viewers who were sure the couple would raise their family on the farm.

When Amy Roloff moved out of the farmhouse, it opened up the door for another family member to potentially move in and make Roloff Farms part of their daily lives.

So far, none of the Roloff siblings have shown any interest in living on the farm. Zach and Tori moved to Washington, Jeremy and Audrey’s offer to purchase the farm fell through last year, and Jacob’s wife Isabel shot down rumors that they’ll be living on the farm.

Molly Roloff Silvius, the family’s only daughter, lives a quiet life in Washington — with her new neighbors, brother Zach and sister-in-law Tori — and hasn’t shown any interest in living on the farm either.

Check back for an announcement about a new season of LPBW. And until then, check out Amy and Chris’s wedding special, airing next week.

Tune in next Tuesday, November 9 for Amy and Chris’s Happily Ever After premiering at 9/8c on TLC.