LPBW: Tori and Zach Roloff open up about pregnancy after loss, finding out gender of baby number three

Tori and Zach Roloff talked about pregnancy the third time around and whether they’ll find out the gender. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World couple Tori and Zach Roloff gave their fans some updates on their pregnancy and how life is going for their expanding family.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Tori and Zach announced that they are expecting their third child next year.

News of their pregnancy came on the heels of a devastating miscarriage Tori suffered earlier this year. But now, the couple is expecting their rainbow baby, as they’ve been hoping they would.

LPBW couple Tori and Zach Roloff open up about third pregnancy

Tori and Zach talked with TLC about how things are going now that they’re expecting baby number three and how Jackson and Lilah feel about getting a new sibling.

In the video, as shared by TLC ME, Zach told the camera off the bat that he and Tori aren’t going to find out the gender of this baby.

“We’re not gonna find out if it’s a boy or a girl. We’re doing that tie-breaker thing,” Zach told the camera.

Tori asked Zach, “Can you wait that long?”

“I can wait that long,” Zach admitted. “Tori can’t,” he joked.

As Zach explained, he and Tori already have plenty of baby items for both boys and girls, since they already have a son, Jackson, and a daughter, Lilah.

When it comes to Jackson and Lilah, they’re both excited to welcome another sibling. Jackson is 4 and Lilah is 1, so their expectations are a little different.

As Tori explained, Jackson “understands a little more this time,” that Tori is pregnant and has a baby in her belly.

“He wants another little Lilah,” Zach revealed. “He wants to name the baby Lilah.”

Tori added that it’s probably a good thing that Jackson likes his little sister so much and wants to “clone” her, as she and Zach chuckled.

Zach told the camera that Lilah is obsessed with her baby dolls, so they think she’ll love having a baby in the house, although she doesn’t fully understand what’s going on.

Zach and Tori were cautious about announcing third pregnancy following miscarriage

Given their experience with their miscarriage last spring, Zach and Tori were a little more cautious with announcing this pregnancy.

“This time around we were a little more cautious of telling people,” Zach shared. “So we were a little slow to tell people.”

Tori said that she’s been feeling good, now that she’s passed the first trimester, which gave her a lot of food aversions and required plenty of naps.

As far as the gender, Zach wants another boy, while Tori thinks they have another daughter coming next year.

Tori admitted that she isn’t a big fan of being pregnant, so she’s looking forward to giving birth and having a newborn in the house again.

Baby Roloff will mark the family’s seventh grandchild, following cousins Jackson, Ember, Lilah, Bode, Radley, and Matteo.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.