LPBW Spoilers: Tori and Zach Roloff share heartbreaking pregnancy news with the family

Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff had some heartbreaking news to share with their family about Tori’s pregnancy.

This week’s episode of LPBW will not be an easy one to watch, both for viewers and the Roloff family.

Zach and Tori announced earlier this season that they were expecting a third child. As a Valentine’s Day surprise, Tori and Zach shared the news with their family by way of a canvas painted by their kids, Jackson and Lilah.

Zach and Tori Roloff relived their miscarriage news on LPBW

Sadly, however, just weeks later at a routine ultrasound at eight weeks gestation, Tori and Zach learned that their baby’s heart had stopped beating.

In March, Tori announced on Instagram that she suffered a miscarriage at six weeks gestation. Given the time lag between filming and the present day, news had already broken that Tori and Zach lost their baby.

But now, the couple has to relive that moment as they watch tonight’s episode. Tori revealed that telling the world about her miscarriage was the “hardest story” she’s ever told.

During this week’s episode, text will scroll across the screen that reads, “On March 3, 2021, Zach and Tori had their first ultrasound. They learned they had lost the baby…”

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler react to the news

After Matt received the sobering news, he and Caryn sat in his DW to talk about it and Matt told Caryn how he was feeling.

“Well, it’s like how high can you go on one day and low you can go a couple days later,” Matt admitted. During his confessional, Matt wiped away tears as he admitted he was looking forward to being a grandpa again.

Caryn offered her support by bringing prepared meals to Zach and Tori and offering to help with the kids or give them their space as they felt necessary.

Amy Roloff coped with the miscarriage news

To cope with the sad news, Amy Roloff decided to bring her dog, Felix, to the farm to take a walk and clear her mind. Amy admitted that her “heart broke” when she heard the news that Tori had lost the baby.

Amy said that she struggled to find the right words to say to Zach and Tori other than “I’m sorry” and offered to be there for them in whatever way they needed her.

Amy got especially choked up when she thought about how her son, Zach, was dealing with the loss. “We often sometimes forget about the dad, and the dad may be on the sidelines, but it — I’m sure it impacts him as well,” Amy confessed to the camera as she got choked up and fought back tears.

Tori struggled to tell her miscarriage story

When Zach and Tori sat down for their confessional to tell the story of what happened, Tori struggled to talk without losing her composure and whispered to Zach, “I’m gonna cry.”

Zach explained that during the ultrasound that everything was going as planned, but the tone in the room suddenly changed when the technician discovered there was no heartbeat.

Tori explained that the ultrasound technician couldn’t reveal the news, but told Tori and Zach, “Sorry” before leaving the room. Tori’s doctor was then called in and confirmed their loss.

“It was just, this baby wasn’t viable for life,” Tori explained. “But it is, like, it’s common, you know. It happens to more people than you think, but you just never think it’s going to happen to you.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.