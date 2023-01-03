LPBW stars Matt and Amy Roloff show gratitude as they reflect on 2022

Amy and Matt are ready to face 2023. Pic credit: @amyjroloff and @mattroloff/Instagram

With a new year ahead of them, Little People, Big World stars and former spouses Amy and Matt Roloff are feeling grateful and sharing their goals for 2023.

Amy and Matt went their separate ways in 2016, divorcing after 29 years of marriage.

The exes may not get along, but they still share a lot of the same values and, as it turns out, have similar goals heading into the New Year.

Amy and Matt each took to their respective Instagrams this week to kick off 2023 and reflect on what the last year has brought them both.

Matt shared a photo of himself, his girlfriend Caryn Chandler, and his mom, Peggy “Hunny” Roloff, celebrating on New Year’s Eve.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The trio looked to be enjoying their time together as they donned Happy New Year party hats and smiled big for the camera.

LPBW star Matt Roloff expresses gratitude as he welcomes 2023

“And… that’s a wrap on 2022!” Matt began his caption before thanking everyone in his life who has supported him over the last year. Matt admitted that he doesn’t “always make the best decisions” but noted that he’s willing to continue learning and moving forward.

Matt expressed his gratitude for his health, his family and friends, his girlfriend Caryn, and spending time with Hunny, who is recently widowed.

He was also sure to mention his Plan B for the farmhouse, the short-term rental deal he recently announced, thanking the guests who have already booked their stay on Roloff Farms.

Matt ended his caption with an encouraging message, telling his 780K IG followers, “Stay happy, laugh often, and know I wish you ALL the best in the coming New Year. Bring on ‘2023’. Happy New Year.”

For her part, Amy shared a carousel post on IG, including pics of herself and her husband, Chris Marek. In the first shot, Amy and Chris posed in front of an oversized photo frame as they shared a kiss to ring in the New Year.

LPBW star Amy Roloff on 2023: ‘It’s going to be a good year’

In the second slide, still posing in front of the gigantic picture frame, Amy grabbed a bottle of wine and pretended to take a swig as she and Chris smiled for the festive shot.

Amy wished her followers a Happy New Year and noted that she started 2023 with a kiss from her “handsome supportive loving” husband, Chris.

Reflecting on 2022, Amy wrote in her caption that she’s “often hesitant and a little anxious at the start of a new year,” unsure about what 2023 might bring.

However, Amy promised her fans that she’s going to stop allowing the “what ifs” to enter her mind and instead, will make the best of it, despite any challenges along the way.

“Faith in the Lord and the joy He gives will be in all my moments every day and that’s why I’ll be ready for the New Year 2023,” Amy concluded her caption.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.