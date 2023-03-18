LPBW star Tori Roloff shares unfortunate filming mishap

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff detailed an unfortunate but amusing mishap involving a drone that left the filming device literally gone with the wind.

Although LPBW is currently on hiatus, Tori continues to keep fans of the show in the loop regarding her and her husband, Zach Roloff‘s personal life.

Over the weekend, Tori recorded an Instagram Story and explained that while trying to capture some footage with a drone, it got lost somewhere on their neighbor’s property.

Tori explained that she and Zach were trying to get some videos of their new outdoor shop when the drone went missing.

“If you live in Battle Ground, and you know where we are, and you’re like three or four houses north of us, and you find a drone, let us know! We lost it,” Tori shared with her 1.9 million Instagram followers as she held baby Josiah in her arms.

Tori insisted she wasn’t “spying” on anyone and noted that the drone got caught in the wind and never returned.

Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff’s drone goes missing mid-filming

Tori and Jack’s 5-year-old son, Jackson, adorably chimed in, asking her followers, “Can you get it for us?”

Apparently, Tori and Zach were making some “really cool” videos before the winds became strong. “It’s such a bummer,” Tori added.

Tori added that she was able to download a few videos of the shop, though, and promised her fans that she would share some of them.

In another slide, Tori shared one of her downloaded videos. The video featured Zach and Jackson peeking out from the top-floor window of their yet-to-be-finished shop.

The father-son duo smiled as the drone recorded them before waving goodbye as it zoomed into the air.

“Do you think @costco Will return it? 🤣🤣,” Tori captioned the video, adding a hashtag that read #worthit.

Were Tori and Zach filming for an upcoming season of LPBW?

Tori didn’t divulge why she was capturing the videos. It’s possible that it was for her and Zach’s personal use or that they were filming footage for an upcoming season of LPBW.

The mom of three previously shared photos of their new outdoor shop, as Monsters and Critics previously reported. In the pics, Tori seemingly hinted that another season of LPBW is in the works.

As she snapped a photo of Zach and Jackson standing on the top floor of the shop before the roof was installed, a boom mic was visible in the corner of the shot.

If Tori and Zach are filming for another season of LPBW, it could be their last. In December 2022, Tori told her Instagram followers, “I think our time is definitely coming to a close but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!”

So, will there be a Season 25 of LPBW? That still remains to be seen, so stay tuned — but in the meantime, fans of the long-running show are certainly keeping their fingers crossed.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.