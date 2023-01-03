LPBW spoiler: Amy Roloff to ex-husband Matt regarding short-term rental idea: ‘You have got to be high’

Amy isn’t happy about Matt renting out the farmhouse short-term. Pic credit: TLC

On tonight’s episode of Little People, Big World, Amy Roloff expresses her dissent over her ex-husband Matt Roloff’s Plan to rent out the farmhouse.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Matt switched gears and, instead of listing the farmhouse for sale, listed it as a short-term rental, much like an Airbnb.

In Tuesday’s episode of LPBW, Amy grudgingly agrees to see the farmhouse remodeled and staged before it sees its first renters.

The visit is an emotional one for Amy, who lived in the farmhouse for nearly 30 years and raised her and Matt’s four children there.

After taking a look at the refurbished farmhouse and its totally different decor, Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, sit down with Amy and her husband, Chris Marek, to discuss Matt’s plans for the rental.

Just like when they were married, Matt and Amy disagree over his ideas for the property. Matt doesn’t want to provide guests with an entry code to the farm and places many restrictions on what parts of the farm tenants are allowed to access.

LPBW spoiler: Amy and Matt Roloff disagree over plans for the farmhouse

However, Amy feels that renters need full-time access to the farmhouse to be able to enjoy their stay. That’s when Matt mentions that he also is blocking out certain dates, offering the farmhouse as a rental property to family members free of charge.

“So, we could have Jeremy and his family. Chris and Amy could be in…” Matt begins before he’s interrupted by Amy, who strongly disagrees with his idea.

“You have got to be high!” Amy exclaims, “To even be thinking of that.”

Amy doesn’t see her and Matt’s kids using the farmhouse as a rental

During her confessional, Amy tells the cameras, “I can’t see any of my kids doing that. I would gamble my life on it, but it ain’t gonna be any of the four kids. I would be flabbergasted if any of them do it.”

Matt reveals that he let all four kids know of his intentions but hasn’t heard back from any of them yet.

Although Amy doesn’t blame Matt for going with his Plan B, she does have a problem with the personal aspect of it all.

“This hurt a lot on the personal end of it,” Amy admits. “It’s very weird to me. It’s very strange. I don’t even know how to explain it.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.