LPBW: See how Jackson and Lilah Rolof spent their Halloween and check out their adorable costumes

Tori and Zach Roloff took their kids Jackson and Lilah trick-or-treating over the weekend. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared a glimpse of her family’s Halloween night and Jackson and Lilah’s costumes were adorable.

Now that Lilah is walking, she was able to join her big brother, Jackson, for trick-or-treating this year.

Jackson and Lilah’s mom, Tori Roloff, shared some pics and videos of the night on her Instagram Feed and Stories.

On her Instagram Feed, Tori shared pics of Jackson and Lilah decked out in their Halloween costumes and captioned the post simply with three emojis, “🎃 🕷 🐭.”

LPBW siblings Jackson and Lilah Roloff dress as Spiderman and Minnie Mouse

This year, Jackson chose to be Spiderman (not surprisingly) and Lilah chose to be Minnie Mouse.

Jackson’s costume was on point from head to toe and he even pretended to sling webs from his wrist as he posed alongside Lilah, who wore a red and white, polka dot dress, tan slippers with a red bow, and Minnie Mouse ears as she carried a plush Minnie Mouse with her.

In her Instagram Stories, Tori shared footage of Jackson and Lilah enjoying themselves while going door to door for candy.

Lilah adorably dragged her orange candy bucket behind her in the first slide and in the second, Jackson pointed to where he wanted to ring the doorbell next to collect more candy.

Another video showed that Tori drew some black whiskers and a black nose on Lilah’s face with makeup before heading out to trick-or-treat.

In another slide, Lilah joined a friend as they got pulled in a wagon as the night began to get dark.

Lilah’s first time trick-or-treating was a success

This Is Halloween played as Tori videoed Jackson and Lilah dumping out their candy and sorting through it once they arrived back home.

Jackson ended the video montage by telling Tori’s fans, “Trick or treat!” which she captioned, “Such a great night.”

Most of Tori’s followers commented on how cute Jackson and Lilah looked in their costumes on her Instagram Feed.

Tori didn’t specify whether the kids trick-or-treated in her new neighborhood in Washington, where the family recently moved, or if they trekked back to Oregon to collect candy with family.

It looks like fun was had by all and it was surely exciting for Lilah to participate in her first experience trick-or-treating.

Tune in later this month for Amy Roloff’s wedding special, Amy and Chris’s Happily Ever After, on Tuesday, November 9 at 9/8c on TLC.