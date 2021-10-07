LPBW: Roloff Farms receives negative reviews as customers claim it’s a ‘waste of time and money’

Matt Roloff poses in front of a sign at Roloff Farms during pumpkin season. Pic credit: @rolofffarms/Instagram

Despite the efforts of Little People, Big World patriarch Matt Roloff, customers aren’t pleased with this year’s pumpkin season at Roloff Farms.

Roloff Farms in Helvetia, Oregon is well-known for its pumpkin season where it brings in visitors from all over the country between October 1 and October 31 each year.

Roloff Farms’ pumpkin season is a popular visitors’ spot in Oregon

Customers can enjoy walking the self-guided scenic trail that includes play areas and activities along the way, visit the Country Store for souvenirs, pick up something tasty to eat, and pick their own pumpkin.

Group wagon tours are available per their website, but private tours have been temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Matt Roloff and his team work diligently each year to prepare for pumpkin season, Roloff Farms’ biggest money maker.

With an estimated 30,000 guests visiting every pumpkin season, Roloff Farms easily brings in a hefty profit of about $150,000 during the month of October alone.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, according to the latest reviews on Yelp.com, it looks like pumpkin season isn’t bringing in the rave reviews it once did.

So far, there are three new reviews on Yelp from 2021, with two of them recently posted in October.

According to one guest, the trip to Roloff Farms was a “huge disappointment,” everything was overpriced, and they decided on a different location to pick pumpkins that was “nicer” and less expensive.

Roloff Farms gets poor reviews for 2021 pumpkin season

Their review stated, “It cost us 101.95 for 3 adults and a 6 year old to get in. Not really clear what we paid for. It was a short walk around the property not much to see.”

They added, “The food was extremely over priced. As were the pumpkins. On our way home we came across a different pumpkins patch that didn’t cost to walk around and was much nicer.”

Pic credit: Yelp.com

Another reviewer on Yelp called Roloff Farms a “waste of time and money.”

Their comment read, “We’re from California and wanted to see the farm today because Yelp said it’s open till 6pm. Unfortunately it’s not true… It’s closed after driving up here.. They need to update this website soon before more people [waste] their time & money…”

One Roloff Farms guest was disappointed in the hefty prices associated with enjoying an afternoon at the pumpkin patch with their grandkids.

“The price has sky rocketed to 24$ for anyone 2 and over.. that’s not over 2 that IS 2 YEARS OLD. 24$ and you still pay for a pumpkin and food,” the disgruntled guest wrote.

The unhappy customer added, “Ive taken my grandkids here the past 3 years and they had a great time petting goats and running around, panning for gold etc. But who can afford an afternoon out with your kids under 10? $150 for an afternoon is ridiculous. So sad to give this review for a hometown tradition.”

Amy Roloff and her husband Chris Marek posed at Roloff Farms on October 2. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Although Amy Roloff moved out of the farmhouse at Roloff Farms and has been divorced from Matt Roloff since May 2016, Matt announced that she is still a big part of pumpkin season’s festivities this year.

LPBW fans became a little bit concerned that Amy Roloff’s wedding to Chris Marek on the farm might interfere with preparation for pumpkin season.

Thankfully it didn’t, and Matt was able to pull off all of Amy and Chris’s wedding plans on the farm in August without a hitch and still have everything ready to go for pumpkin season just a little over a month later.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.