LPBW: Matt Roloff praises son Jacob, daughter-in-law Isabel for ‘rockin parenthood’

Matt Roloff praised his son Jacob and daughter-in-law Isabel for being “rockin parents.” Pic credit: Matt Roloff/ The Roaming Roloffs/YouTube

Little People, Big World patriarch Matt Roloff paid a major compliment to his son Jacob and his daughter-in-law Isabel Roloff regarding their parenting.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Jacob and Isabel Roloff welcomed their first child, son Mateo, in December 2021.

Jacob is the youngest of the four Roloff siblings, joined by twin brothers Jeremy and Zach and his older sister Molly.

Isabel Roloff shares post about living in the ‘good old days’ as a new mom

Jacob’s wife Isabel shares quite a bit of her life with her fans on Instagram and did just that recently with a post about living in the moment, especially as a new mom.

“I have started to measure my days by degree of presence,” Isabel caption her post, which included a pic of herself sitting on the beach in front of a bonfire.

“Having a kid changes everything in that regard,” the new mom continued. “You know the saying, ‘you don’t know you’re in the good old days until you’ve left them,’ Well I KNOW I’m in the good old days. Right now.”

Isabel continued to tell her followers that she isn’t as hard on herself these days after becoming a mom, and she’s placing value on being present for her son Mateo.

“I used to be so hard on myself if I didn’t get enough done in a day,” Isabel shared. “But now I know my days don’t need to be productive to feel good at the end of them.”

“Did I do my best as a mom? If yes, it was a good day. Reminding myself that right now, Mateo needs a present parent, not a productive one,” she concluded her caption.

Isabel received plenty of uplifting comments on her post from adoring fans and even some family members.

Isabel’s sister-in-law, Audrey Roloff commented on the post, “❤ Love this. And this pic.”

LPBW patriarch Matt Roloff compliments Jacob and Isabel: ‘You guys are rockin parenthood!’

Then, Isabel’s father-in-law, Matt Roloff, showed up in the comments to pay a compliment to both Isabel and her husband Jacob.

“You are both definitely very present parents,” Matt wrote. “I have totally witnessed that in the past 5 weeks that I’ve seen you both with Little Mateo almost every other day. Keep up the amazing great work Izzy (and Jacob). You guys are rockin parenthood!”

Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Matt’s comment about Jacob and Isabel “rockin” parenthood was a sweet notion, unlike a recent comment he made about Jacob on his own Instagram post.

Matt chose to point out that Jacob has “weird” political views in a recent post, garnering criticism from many of his followers who called it a “parenting fail.”

Despite sharing some of their differing personal beliefs online with fans, Matt has proven that he doesn’t let that get in the way of being a loving, present father and grandfather.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.