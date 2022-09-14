LPBW: Jeremy and Zach Roloff reportedly ‘upset’ with dad Matt Roloff for hiring new farm employees

Twin brothers Jeremy and Zach Roloff are reportedly upset with their dad, Matt Roloff, for hiring new help on the farm. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World brothers Jeremy and Zach Roloff aren’t happy that their dad, Matt Roloff, is hiring new employees at Roloff Farms, says a source.

The tensions between the Roloff family continued to grow following Season 23 of Little People, Big World, as viewers watched the events unfold on-screen and off-screen.

Matt listed the north side of the farm for sale after negotiations fell through with his two eldest sons, twin brothers Jeremy and Zach. Jeremy and his wife, Audrey Roloff, attempted to purchase the farm, but according to Audrey, they were misled.

Last season, LPBW viewers watched as Zach’s negotiations with his dad went south, ending in a tiff between the father-son duo.

According to a source close to the Roloff family, Jeremy and Zach, 32, are upset because Matt is looking to hire new farmhands rather than including his sons.

“Matt is hiring new workers for the farm so he can focus a little more on himself, and get the new house on the farm completed,” an insider told The U.S. Sun.

LPBW patriarch Matt Roloff looking to hire new Roloff Farms employees for pumpkin season

The source continued, “He thinks a couple of extra hands would be ideal. Matt insists he’s not replacing his sons, he’s just making sure everything on the farm is taken care of.”

Jeremy and Zach Roloff ‘upset’ with Matt for hiring new employees amid farm purchase fallout

Jeremy and Zach, however, aren’t happy about the idea. According to the source, “They are both upset with him but it’s something that’s already been spoken about in the past and it’s Matt’s decision to make as they start to move forward.”

Jeremy and Zach’s younger brother, Jacob, 25, has been helping their dad with work on the farm. However, according to The U.S. Sun, Matt is looking to hire “two to four new full time farm employees” to assist with the youngest Roloff siblings’ workload.

Matt, 60, recently shared a social media post asking for “strong and reliable employees” to work on Roloff Farms for their busiest time of the year, pumpkin season, their biggest money maker, which attracts more than 30,000 people annually.

According to Matt’s post, he’s looking for employees to help with “tent setting up and down, lawn mowing, weed whacking, parking lot setting up, moving hay bales and working closely with our farm artist,” and they must have a “good attitude as a team player.”

Matt’s ex-wife and mother of their four kids, Amy Roloff, voiced her thoughts on her ex-husband not reaching an agreement with their boys to purchase the farm, and she sided with their sons.

During an episode last season, Amy expressed that she was “sad” that her grandkids wouldn’t get to enjoy the farm where her kids were raised. “It’s just very disappointing that I won’t see their families and grandkids, you know, run around the farmhouse, run around the property, and just see what they’re gonna do with it,” Amy shared. “I just think it’s sad.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.