LPBW: Jacob Roloff’s wife Isabel undergoes emergency surgery

Isabel Roloff unexpectedly spent her weekend in the hospital.

Isabel, who goes by Isabel Sofia Rock on social media, landed in the operating room after a visit to urgent care, which sparked significant concern.

Isabel—who is married to Jacob Roloff, the youngest child of Little People, Big World stars Amy and Matt Roloff—shared the news in her Instagram Story on Sunday.

In her first slide, 28-year-old Isabel teased her fans and followers with a photo of herself in a hospital gown and wearing a hospital ID bracelet.

“Please please please send good thoughts my way. 😭,” she wrote in the caption.

Isabel uploaded a photo of ice chips in a cup in her next slide, calling them the “best things” she’s ever had.

Isabel shares photos from the hospital

“God said ‘there will be pain and suffering but I will give you ice’ or something along those lines,” she added, hinting she was not feeling well.

Isabel shared some photos from her hospital bed. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Several hours later, on Sunday evening, Isabel explained in detail why she had ended up at the hospital.

With a selfie taken from her hospital bed, Isabel thanked her fans for their well wishes and admitted she was “very scared” earlier.

Isabel underwent emergency surgery to remove her gallbladder

“The pain was unimaginable,” she wrote. “I drove myself to urgent care this morning and they told me to go to the hospital.”

Admittedly, Isabel almost didn’t head to the hospital because she thought she was being “dramatic.”

Isabel explained why she had to undergo surgery. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

However, when she realized nothing was “touching” her pain, she headed to the emergency room, where she underwent a battery of tests.

As it turned out, Isabel needed emergency cholecystectomy, commonly known as gallbladder removal surgery.

Isabel said once she woke up from surgery, she cried from the instant relief, realizing she was no longer in agonizing pain.

“I still have some pain from the incisions but my gallbladder was so inflamed that it nearly burst!” she continued. “Also full of stones.”

Isabel shared that she’s been suffering from chronic gallbladder pain for the past four years, so she was relieved to have had the surgery since healing gallstones naturally can be challenging.

“Anyway, thanks for caring!” she concluded. “I am now on the road to healing!!”

Amy and Jacob Roloff visit Isabel in the hospital

Once she felt well enough, Isabel uploaded a photo of some visitors who popped in post-op.

Among her guests were her son, Mateo, her mother-in-law, Amy Roloff, and her husband of five years, Jacob Roloff.

Isabel’s son, mother-in-law, and husband visited her post-op. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

The trio peeked through a window into Isabel’s room in the photo, which was captioned, “Had some friends come check on me + my dad 🙏🏻.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus on TLC.