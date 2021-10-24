LPBW: Isabel Roloff has ‘vulnerable moment’ amid pressure of becoming a new mom

Isabel Roloff shared a vulnerable pregnancy moment. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Isabel Roloff shared a “vulnerable moment” with her fans, detailing how she questions her accomplishments as she awaits motherhood.

Isabel is the wife of Jacob Roloff, the youngest sibling in the Roloff family on Little People, Big World.

The 25-year-old Oregon resident is very open and honest with her followers about her struggles, particularly when it comes to mental health.

Isabel suffers from anxiety and depression and often shares accounts of her experiences and how Jacob has been a supportive husband through it all.

Isabel Roloff shares ‘vulnerable moment’ with LPBW fans

Over the weekend, Isabel took to her Instagram Stories to share what she called a “vulnerable moment” with her fans.

Isabel shared a quote that read, “You should be so proud of how far you have come” by Jacqueline Whitney and added her own text.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Vulnerable moment,” Isabel wrote. “Lately I have been getting down on myself for not having accomplished more, or being further in life than I am now.”

Isabel Roloff shared her “vulnerable moment” with her fans. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

“I think the pressure of becoming a mom and wanting to be someone my child is proud of is weighing heavy on me. And then I remember a time when I couldn’t even get out of bed because my depression was so bad,” Isabel continued. “And I think about how proud I am that I have made it this far.”

In a second slide, Isabel shared a gorgeous pregnancy shot in which she donned a lace floral dress with her long, auburn hair flowing off her shoulders.

Isabel continued to share with her fans that she needs to be gentler with herself.

Isabel hopes to help others feeling the same way

“I have to remind myself that I am exactly where I’m supposed to be,” Isabel expressed. “You can’t escape your path. I will accomplish many more things.”

“I’m young and I have the time,” she added. “Just felt like sharing in case anyone else feels this way or has felt this way.”

Isabel and Jacob have been married for two years and are expecting their first child together, a son, in December.

The sweet couple has been helping Jacob’s family on Roloff Farms during this year’s pumpkin season.

Isabel was featured in one of Roloff Farms’ pics alongside her mother-in-law, Amy Roloff, as they worked at the pumpkin patch together.

With the recent news, as previously reported by Monsters & Critics, that the rest of the Roloff siblings have decided not to live on the farm, Isabel confirmed that she and Jacob aren’t planning on it either.

In the meantime, Isabel and Jacob are eagerly preparing for the arrival of their son in less than two months.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.