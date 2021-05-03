LPBW: Fans troll Matt and Caryn about their relationship, wonder about an engagement

Matt Roloff and girlfriend Caryn Chandler got trolled about their relationship Pic credit: TLC

Caryn Chandler and longtime boyfriend Matt Roloff, patriarch of Little People Big World, recently shared their travels with followers and got trolled by several fans who put them on blast and asked about an impending engagement.

Matt and Caryn have been busy lately, traveling to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and Surprise, Arizona for two getaways in the last week.

The couple each shared pictures from their trips on their Instagram accounts and got mostly supportive comments from fans. But there were some trolls who weren’t shy about voicing their opinions about the couple.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Matt and Caryn went public with their romantic relationship in 2017 after Matt’s divorce from Amy Roloff was finalized in 2016. There have always been rumors that the two began their relationship unfaithfully, and while Matt was still married to Amy.

In her book, A Little Me, Amy Roloff wrote about her suspicions that Matt and Caryn were already romantically involved before the divorce.

Amy wrote, “Then it dawned on me. Matt and our farm manager, who had been working for us a number of years by then, seemed to have more than just a working relationship or friendship. I saw messages, pictures, and other things that should not have been shared between people who just worked together and were still married to other people. I was devastated.”

“In hindsight, I know I should have said something right away, but I didn’t. I was scared and ashamed anything remotely like this could be happening. Was Matt really interested in someone else right in front of me? Why would he even go there when we were still married?”

Fans of the show have often speculated that Caryn was a gold-digger who was only interested in Matt’s money. She even addressed the accusations in a preview clip of the upcoming season of LPBW.

Fans troll Matt and Caryn’s relationship while also blasting Amy

Fans were quick to weigh in with their opinions on Matt’s relationship with Caryn as well as their feelings toward Amy.

One of Matt’s followers commented on his vacation post and said, “Why didn’t you ever do these things with Amy! Too busy on your off time playing with Caryn?”

Another wrote, “It has to be your money she is after…what the hell else could it be?🤨”

One fan showed up in the comments and brought up the fact that he took advantage of a government loan to keep Roloff Farms afloat amid the height of the pandemic.

They wrote, “I can see how you must have needed 50,000 to save the farm when you are out vacationing while I’m over here just trying to survive 😖”

Fans trolled Matt about his relationship with Caryn. Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

Fans were also quick to start blasting Amy.

When one of Matt’s fans asked where she was, another commented, “riding her broom in Oregon!”

But fans didn’t stop there. They also commented on Matt and Caryn’s relationship status.

One wrote, “Can we see an ENGAGEMENT Announcement Matt&Carolyn💍💙💍💜💍❤️”

Caryn responded to a fan who asked about her and Matt getting engaged. Pic credit: @carynchandler1/Instagram

Caryn simply replied with an emoji.

Are Matt and Caryn already engaged?

Matt and Caryn have been dating for four years, and there hasn’t been any word of an engagement, though Matt hinted at one earlier this year. After a fan commented on one of his posts, “Marry that woman!” Matt replied, “Maybe I will !! You’ll have to wait and see. :))”

Caryn slipped and accidentally said she was married to Matt in a preview clip for the upcoming season of the show.

Matt announced to his fans that he is ready to start building his new dream home this year, and those who support the couple are hoping to see Caryn move onto Roloff Farms.

Fans can catch up with the rest of the Roloffs when the new season of LPBW returns to the air next week.

Season 22 of Little People Big World premieres on Tuesday, May 11 at 9/8c on TLC.