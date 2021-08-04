LPBW: Amy Roloff faces her fear of water, says ‘Life is good’ with someone to love

Amy Roloff is living her best life and isn’t letting her fear of water get in the way of that. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff isn’t letting her fear of the water get in the way of living her best life.

The 56-year-old mom of four is enjoying her life even more because she has “someone to love and say yes to.”

Admittedly “terrified” of the water, Amy didn’t let her fear stop her from a day of paddleboarding with Chris and some friends.

The LPBW star loves to take on adventures

Amy didn’t specify where she was enjoying the water, but she shared a pic to Instagram of herself in a paddleboat, wearing a life jacket, and using oars to move along the river.

The TLC star told her followers of her adventure, “I’m terrified of the water and yet I love being by and doing things in the water. Heck, I come from the Great Lakes State.”

Amy, who asked her grandson Jackson to be her ring bearer, told her followers that she doesn’t put her life on hold just because something intimidates her.

“I didn’t let being [intimidated] by water, still sometimes, let that stop me from enjoying the river and being on a paddle board (life jacket and all), sitting and paddling down the river. I love the peacefulness of being on the water and the fact I could physically do it.”

Amy’s adventures on the water were made even better by the fact that she was able to share it with friends and her soon-to-be-husband, Chris Marek.

“I was hanging out with some really good long time fabulous friends and took a moment to do this. Life is good. Better with friends. Even more so when you found someone to love and say yes to. Either way, life is good. Hope y’all are enjoying the days of summer,” Amy concluded.

Amy and Chris have been adventuring a lot ahead of their wedding

Although Amy and Chris’s wedding is only a little over three weeks away, the couple has continued to travel and spend time with family and friends.

Just last month, Chris and Amy took a road trip and stopped along the way to visit Amy’s daughter, Molly, and her husband, Joel.

In June, Amy was in Michigan visiting her dad, Gordon, for “one last happy hour” before her wedding. She’s hopeful that her dad will be able to make the trip to Oregon, despite his age and health.

