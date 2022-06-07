LPBW: Amy Roloff and Chris Marek open up about adjusting to newlywed life

Amy and Chris opened up about their life together as a married couple. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World couple Amy Roloff and Chris Marek have been married for nearly one year, and the newlyweds recently opened up about life as Mr. and Mrs. Marek.

Last August, Amy and Chris tied the knot on Roloff Farms in front of 146 of their closest friends and family members.

Amy and Chris have been living in their first shared home in Hillsboro, Oregon, near the farm. After deciding she wanted to begin her life with Chris on new turf, Amy sold her ex-husband Matt Roloff her portion of the farm.

LPBW couple Amy Roloff and Chris Marek dish on newlywed life

The couple recently sat down to chat with Us Weekly’s Christina Garibaldi about their life as a married couple.

Christina asked the couple how married life was treating them, and Amy answered first, “Well, I mean, I think it’s treating us great. Uh, it feels comfortable, it feels new. I keep learning about Chris and each other and, you know, stuff, and we keep adjusting, and he’ll say compromising.”

Chris added his two cents: “Well, I mean, so far, you know, no big surprises or anything that I wasn’t prepared for. There’s obviously still a little bit of a learning curve going on, but we’re enjoying life, we’re having fun.”

As far as the biggest compromise each of them has made in their marriage, Amy again answered first. She noted that she’s a little bit more “chaotic” than Chris and needed more time adjusting to Chris’ more orderly nature. She said that Chris’ neatness, coupled with her messiness, sometimes clashes.

LPBW viewers will remember last season when Chris gave Amy an ultimatum — he wouldn’t set a date for their wedding until she decluttered the house before he moved in.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For his part, Chris’ biggest adjustment has been getting used to sharing his space with someone else after living the bachelor life for so many years. He and Amy agreed that it’s okay that they do things differently.

Not everything about being newlyweds is uncomfortable, however. Amy and Chris noted the best things about marriage so far.

Chris and Amy share the best things about married life

“Oh, I think just sharing the small moments together… you know, getting up in the morning, having a cup of coffee, what are you doing during the day, and you know, sharing a meal together. I mean, sometimes it’s a lot about the small moments,” Amy shared, noting she and Chris are planning their longest motorcycle trip yet, to Alaska, later this year.

Chris added, “And for me, life is just, uh, richer and more interesting sharing those day-to-day things and becoming closer with Amy’s family and grandkids. It’s just really added an extra element to my life that I never had before.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.