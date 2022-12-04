LPBW alums Jacob and Isabel Roloff’s son Mateo turns 1 — see pics from his camping-themed party

Jacob and Isabel celebrated their son Mateo’s first birthday. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Little People, Big World alums Isabel and Jacob Roloff celebrated their son, Mateo, turning 1 year old.

Mateo Tomas was born on December 4, 2021, and is named after his grandfather, Matt Roloff, and his late uncle, Tomas Garreton.

To commemorate his first birthday, Jacob and Isabel threw a Happy Camper-themed bash and shared some video footage on Instagram.

Isabel posted a Reel on her IG on Saturday, December 3 that she captioned, “The most magical day ❤️ Can’t believe our baby is ONE tomorrow 😭 Thank you to those who came to celebrate him with us! We love you.”

Jacob brought little Mateo along to a Christmas tree farm to cut down his own tree, which they used as part of the decorations for their indoor bash.

Tables were filled with ingredients for guests to make s’mores, indulge in candy, and enjoy a warm drink at the hot chocolate bar.

The Christmas tree sat in front of a tent, surrounded by hay bales and red blankets with a backdrop of bears and foxes in the forest. Cookies shaped as the number one, Christmas trees, campers with Mateo’s name written in icing, and campfires were displayed on the cookie table, looking almost too good to eat.

There were two cakes for the occasion — one for the guests and one smash cake for the birthday boy to enjoy. The guests’ cake read, “Mateo is one happy camper” and had matching plates and napkins.

LPBW alums Jacob and Isabel shield Mateo’s privacy on social media

Missing from the video footage, however, was the birthday boy. Ahead of Mateo’s arrival, Jacob made it clear that he and Isabel wouldn’t be sharing their son’s identity online.

In September 2021, three months ahead of Mateo’s birth, Jacob wrote in a comment to his fans, “Thank you thank you for friendly comments however none of you (online) will ever ‘see’ my son. It is, specifically, not personal.”

After Mateo was born in December 2021, Isabel clarified her and Jacob’s decision, explaining that she and Jacob decided ahead of their son’s birth to keep his identity private on social media.

“Ultimately Jacob said from the beginning that we will share very little about our kids and I agreed,” Isabel wrote in an Instagram Story. “So now we are navigating that daily, checking in with each other about comfortability and what we choose to share.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.